Diabetes type 1 and type 2: what is the difference?

The most common types of diabetes include type 1 and type 2 diabetes. We explain the differences, symptoms and therapeutic approaches at a glance.

Diabetes is more easily understood as a type of diabetes. Many unaffected people can still make a connection with insulin injections, and then that’s usually the end of it. Diabetes mellitus is just a generic term for a number of metabolic diseases, some of which have different signs and therapeutic approaches. We present an overview of the two most common forms – type 1 and type 2 diabetes – and explain the differences.

Diabetes type 1 and type 2: Who and how many people are affected in Germany?

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, around 7.2 percent of adults in Germany live with a diabetes diagnosis, which is correctly called “diabetes mellitus”. Expressed in absolute numbers, this means: There are currently around 11 million diabetes patients in this country. Of these, around 90 to 95 percent have type 2 diabetes, which accounts for around 8.7 million of those affected. However, significantly fewer people suffer from type 1 diabetes, currently around 372,000, as the German Diabetes Aid writes.

Particularly fatal: According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), an estimated two million sufferers in Germany do not even know that they suffer from type 2 diabetes and may need insulin therapy. However, early detection of all types of diabetes is important in order to prevent the sometimes serious or fatal consequences of the disease. One in five adults in Germany also has prediabetes, the precursor to type 2.

The severity of diabetes also depends on hereditary factors and lifestyle habits. In particularly serious cases of diabetes, you can even apply for a disability rating. Depending on the type of diabetes, different symptoms of the disease can occur in women and men.

Diabetes type 1: The incurable autoimmune disease

As the German Diabetes Society (DDG) writes, type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease. This means: Due to an as yet unexplained malfunction of the immune system, the body can no longer produce the vital hormone insulin itself. This is a problem because insulin regulates the supply of sugar (glucose), which is transferred from the blood into human cells.

If there is an absolute insulin deficiency, as in cases of type 1 diabetes, the natural carbohydrate glucose accumulates chronically in the blood sugar level, which then rises. In order to regulate high blood sugar levels, type 1 diabetes patients have to inject insulin regularly, usually throughout their lives. This type of diabetes is often diagnosed in childhood.

Type 2 diabetes: insulin resistance influenced by lifestyle

While type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease in which, according to the DDG, the body attacks the insulin-producing beta cells of the pancreas and thus makes the body’s own insulin production impossible, the clinical picture of type 2 diabetes is quite different.

Years of overproduction of insulin do not result in total failure, but rather in “exhaustion” of the insulin-producing cells, which, as the Federal Ministry of Health writes, leads to so-called insulin resistance. Type 2 diabetes is therefore often a result of certain lifestyle habits, such as being overweight as a result of a lack of exercise or an unbalanced diet.

Diabetes type 1 and type 2: what is the difference?

Both types of diabetes have a problem providing the body with the vital hormone insulin (sufficiently). The biggest difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes lies in the reasons for the misalignment of the organism. To put it simply: While type 1 diabetes is due to an autoimmune, i.e. internal, misalignment of the body, the insulin resistance of type 2 diabetics can usually be traced back to external environmental influences.

Since these can be improved, such as more exercise and a change in diet, cases of emerging type 2 diabetes (prediabetes) can be easily treated. Studies also repeatedly provide evidence of a possible improvement or even cure for type 2 diabetes.

Double variant: When type 1 and type 2 diabetes intersect

In some cases of type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes also occurs; doctors also speak of “double diabetes”. In such cases, in addition to pancreatic cell failure, externally promoted insulin resistance occurs. According to the ÄrzteZeitung Around one in ten type 1 diabetics will develop type 2 diabetes over the course of their life.

Diabetes type 1 and type 2: differences also in therapy

Since the causes of type 1 and type 2 diabetes differ, there are also different treatment options. Especially with type 2 diabetes, there is more scope to support the body in its own insulin production. A nutrition and exercise plan, for example, is at the top of the agenda here. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, this improves the sensitivity of the body’s cells to insulin and can therefore reduce the need for insulin.

If general measures are not successful, diabetes medication can also be taken to get type 2 diabetes under control. If these don’t help either, insulin must be injected, as with type 1 diabetes.

