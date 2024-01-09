Diamond Rain is Claimed to Occur Regularly on Uranus and Neptune

#Diamond #Rain #Claimed #Occur #Regularly #Uranus #Neptune

High temperatures and pressure can cause carbon to compress into the form of diamonds. PHOTO/ IFL

NEW YORK A group of scientists claims diamond rain occurs on planets, such as Uranus and Neptune. This is caused by the high temperatures and pressure on these planets, which causes the carbon to compress into the form of diamonds.

In 2017, researchers successfully simulated the conditions that would cause diamonds to form in the laboratory.

Simulation results show that diamonds can form at temperatures and pressures similar to those on Uranus and Neptune.

“‘Diamond rain’ on an icy planet gives us an interesting puzzle to solve,” said lead author and SLAC scientist Mungo Frost in a statement as reported by Scien Alert, Tuesday (9/1/2023).

“ This provides a source of internal heating and transports carbon further into the planet, which can have a significant impact on its properties and composition. “This may trigger movement in the conductive ice found on these planets,” he added.

Additionally, recent research shows that diamonds can also form in stars. This is caused by nuclear reactions that occur in the star’s core. This nuclear reaction produces neutrons that can convert carbon into diamond.

Based on these studies, it can be concluded that diamonds may rain more often in the universe than we thought. Diamonds can form on gas giant planets, stars, and perhaps even elsewhere in the universe.

High temperatures and pressure can cause carbon to compress into the form of diamonds.

Also Read:  The HyperOS update for Xiaomi phones is also starting in Europe - these devices will be the first to receive it

Nuclear reactions that occur in stars can produce neutrons that can convert carbon into diamond.

Diamonds are a very stable and durable material, so they can survive in the universe for a very long time.

Of course, further research is still needed to confirm whether diamond rain really occurs in the universe. However, the studies that have been carried out so far show that the possibility of diamond rain is very large.

(wbs)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

What is it and what symptoms can I get?
What is it and what symptoms can I get?
Posted on
received 100 gigabytes of Russian military secrets worth $1.5 billion dollars
received 100 gigabytes of Russian military secrets worth $1.5 billion dollars
Posted on
However, holidays from ZUS for entrepreneurs are shorter. Donald Tusk provided details of the draft bill
However, holidays from ZUS for entrepreneurs are shorter. Donald Tusk provided details of the draft bill
Posted on
Major surprise on the Transilvania Highway: the Turks want to build two mega-viaducts on the section where UMB works / the Romanians have not even submitted an offer
Major surprise on the Transilvania Highway: the Turks want to build two mega-viaducts on the section where UMB works / the Romanians have not even submitted an offer
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News