Diamond Rain is Claimed to Occur Regularly on Uranus and Neptune

NEW YORK – A group of scientists claims diamond rain occurs on planets, such as Uranus and Neptune. This is caused by the high temperatures and pressure on these planets, which causes the carbon to compress into the form of diamonds.

In 2017, researchers successfully simulated the conditions that would cause diamonds to form in the laboratory.

Simulation results show that diamonds can form at temperatures and pressures similar to those on Uranus and Neptune.

“‘Diamond rain’ on an icy planet gives us an interesting puzzle to solve,” said lead author and SLAC scientist Mungo Frost in a statement as reported by Scien Alert, Tuesday (9/1/2023).

“ This provides a source of internal heating and transports carbon further into the planet, which can have a significant impact on its properties and composition. “This may trigger movement in the conductive ice found on these planets,” he added.

Additionally, recent research shows that diamonds can also form in stars. This is caused by nuclear reactions that occur in the star’s core. This nuclear reaction produces neutrons that can convert carbon into diamond.

Based on these studies, it can be concluded that diamonds may rain more often in the universe than we thought. Diamonds can form on gas giant planets, stars, and perhaps even elsewhere in the universe.

Of course, further research is still needed to confirm whether diamond rain really occurs in the universe. However, the studies that have been carried out so far show that the possibility of diamond rain is very large.

