Diana #Tușa #colossal #fortune

Diana Tușa is certainly one of the richest politicians. He has apartments, money in accounts and investments and yet he has a 2009 car.

Diana Tușa’s wealth statement is certainly impressive. The document begins with an inner-city plot of 2,000 square meters of which the deputy inherited 1/4. She also has an apartment in Bucharest of 141 square meters.

The parliamentarian also has a building of 68 square meters, also in Bucharest. She also inherited a vacation home, exactly ¼ of the 120 square meters. Diana Tușa’s husband also owns three apartments in Bucharest. The two also own a 78 square meter apartment together, also in Bucharest.

Regarding cars, Diana Tușa has an Opel from 2009. Regarding the money in the accounts, the parliamentarian has 905 lei in one account and 546 euros in another. More than 100,000 thousand euros are deposited in his son’s name. And her husband has over 250,000 lei and 9,231 euros in Diana Tușa’s account, she granted loans of over 5 million lei

Diana Tușa, money from her husband’s business

Diana Tușa is also doing well in terms of placements and investments. This is how he has shares worth over 30,000 lei. The husband is again, however, the one who owns the fat in this chapter as well.

He invested more than 3 million lei in securities at various institutions. Diana Tușa also has securities at the Ministry of Finance worth 155,000 lei. The husband also granted loans to some companies of over 6 million lei. And Diana Tușa lent a company over 5 million lei.

In terms of income, the parliamentarian earns 152,508 lei annually from the allowance. The husband earns over 80,000 lei in salary. Also, the two still receive handsome income from rents. Diana Tușa collected 4,400 lei. This while the husband collected over 60,000 lei from the same activity. But the big one comes from the dividend collection. In the last three years, he collected over 15 million lei in interest and dividends.