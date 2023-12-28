Diario de Cuyo – Impressive tribute to Messi in a spa in Mar del Plata

#Diario #Cuyo #Impressive #tribute #Messi #spa #Mar #del #Plata

Without a doubt, the last great joy for the entire Argentine society was the World Cup won in Qatar 2022 by Lionel Messi and his band.

The only time in recent years that there was no crack was when Argentina won the title in Qatar. What’s more, throughout the world the Argentine people were truly united.

And that is why the tributes paid to that team and in particular to the team captain, Leo Messi, the best player in the World Cup, are not surprising.

Great tribute to Messi in Mar del Plata

At the Balneario 12 in Mar del Plata, the traditional and historic summer stop of Argentine football, a tribute to Maradona was made in a pool some time ago and now it could be said that the best end of the year gift for Diego was brought to him Leo, who also says he is present in the Happy City.

Next to Maradona’s pool is now Messi’s soccer field, which has his mural, created in an incredible way by the guys from Grupo Sismo (@grupo.sismo on Instagram), who make urban art all over the country.

Although the court can now be used at Spa 12, it will be officially inaugurated with the special presence of the president of the AFA, Chiqui Tapia.

Argentine soccer glories will pass through that field this summer, from Turco García to Rolfi Montenegro, including Pipa Gancedo, Bochini, among others.