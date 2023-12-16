Diarrhoea, hepatitis, hunger: in the Strip diseases will kill like bombs

#Diarrhoea #hepatitis #hunger #Strip #diseases #kill #bombs

From November 29 to December 10, cases of diarrhea in children in the Gaza Strip under five years old increased by 66 percent and by 55 percent in the rest of the population. Thousands of minors suffer from dehydration due to the scarcity of drinking water. And after more than two months of war, in precarious living conditions, to say the least, cases of hepatitis A are increasing. The picture of the situation drawn up by the World Health Organization and doctors leaves no doubt about the dangers looming over the health of Palestinian civilians. in Gaza. However, the numbers are underestimated due to the collapse of the healthcare system caused by the war: 21 of the 36 hospitals in the Strip are closed, 11 are partially functional and four can only offer minimal services. Simply put, for survivors of Israeli bombs, disease could prove to be an equally lethal killer. The lack of food, clean water and shelter has weakened the defenses of hundreds of thousands of people now exposed to epidemics. In recent days wind and rain have torn down many tents set up in Rafah, on the border with Egypt. The flooding forces displaced people to spend the cold hours of the night on the wet sand.

Marie-Aure Perreaut, coordinator of the emergency services of Doctors Without Borders in Gaza, warns that respiratory and skin infections are on the increase. “I fear that dysentery will spread throughout Gaza and unfortunately neither the Ministry of Health nor humanitarian organizations will be able to respond adequately.” Dysentery and severe diarrhea, experts explain, could kill as many children as Israeli bombings have killed so far. A widespread diarrhea epidemic could occur as early as the next few weeks unless hundreds of humanitarian aid trucks are allowed into Gaza every day and clean water is provided to Palestinian civilians.

Doctors at the Abu Yousef al-Najjar hospital in Rafah report that hundreds of people are victims of infections and communicable diseases due to the conditions in which they live in overcrowded shelters. «Children drink water which is in fact not drinkable. There is no fruit or vegetables, we have a lack of vitamins and anemia due to malnutrition”, explains Dr Nasser Al Farra. Newborns also suffer due to the scarcity of clean water to mix with formula milk. Lack of access to sufficient food causes wasting, which in turn makes people more vulnerable to many diseases. The World Food Program on Monday said that 83% of people who have moved to southern Gaza are not eating enough. During the truce at the end of November, around 200 aid trucks a day entered Gaza, but since then the number has dropped to 100 and the Israeli offensive is preventing distribution in all southern districts while in the north and in Gaza city, where they live still over 200 thousand Palestinians, deliveries of basic necessities are occasional and largely insufficient.

To avoid epidemics, the hospitals and health centers that are still operational should treat people for these diseases but they are overwhelmed by the continuous arrival of wounded from aerial bombardments and artillery fire. In these conditions, around two thousand cancer patients who can no longer be treated risk their lives. Among these there are dozens of children. Previously they could go to the pediatric oncology department opened by the NGO PCRF in the Rantisi hospital in Gaza city which was evacuated last month on orders of the Israeli army. Now those children are abandoned to their fate amidst the desperation of their parents.

