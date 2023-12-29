Diary of a sugar baby: ‘Making love in a missionary position’

Harold looks over my shoulder like a schoolmaster: “Don’t just delete, also block,” he points to my many contacts on the sugar baby site. In Paris I agreed to Harold becoming my regular sugar daddy, something he sees as a real relationship. That’s why I now have to say a rude goodbye to all the potential on the site.

I do understand it. Harold is quite jealous and since my sexual assault in Paris he has also been extra worried. “I want to protect you,” he had said, with his slumped shoulders and beginning beer belly. No, Harold is not a beautiful man. And he’s not charismatic or funny either. That will be difficult when I introduce him to my family and friends. Do I really have to neigh along, Maxima-style, when ‘my’ King Harold makes a joke? That’s not for me, but as a trophy girlfriend that’s just part of the job description.

We agreed that I will keep my apartment, but Harold and I live together, and I get an allowance for that. A generous allowance of four thousand euros per month, and he also takes over all my fixed costs. His house on the canal is beautiful; very stately decorated with modern art.

Harold has his office downstairs and he has had a room cleared out for me that I can use as a studio for my graphic work. “You can receive Tim here, that seems funny to me,” he had said about the folk singer with an anal fetish. Harold thinks my contact with him is purely business. He has no idea that Tim and I have an agreement. I have not confessed that and I certainly do not intend to stop contact.

Living with Harold is comfortable, but also deadly boring. Last night he started telling out of the blue how many types of potato there are. No idea why. He wants to eat at six o’clock sharp and prefers to be in bed before ten o’clock. We made love in missionary position and at half past ten the lights went out. And that’s why I gave up my adventurous life. Really, I can’t wait to see Tim again in four days.

