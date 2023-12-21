Dick Maas is working on a sequel to horror film Amsterdamned, filming in 2024 | Movies & Series

#Dick #Maas #working #sequel #horror #film #Amsterdamned #filming #Movies #Series

Dec 21, 2023 at 7:28 AM Update: 33 minutes ago

Director Dick Maas is working on a sequel to his own film Amsterdamned from 1988. Just like in the first film, Huub Stapel plays the leading role. He takes on the role of detective Eric Visser again. Filming will begin in 2024.

Amsterdamned II will premiere in 2025, producers 2CFILM, Parachute Pictures and Guess Who announced on Thursday. That is the year in which Amsterdam exists for 750 years.

“That there will be a sequel someday Amsterdamned was never actually a question: it was inevitable,” says Maas. “We were waiting for a script that could live up to the high expectations.” According to the filmmaker, that script is now there. “The film will be even more exciting, spectacular and at times more blood-curdling than its predecessor.”

Amsterdamned is about a psychopathic murderer who makes the Amsterdam canals unsafe. The film attracted more than a million visitors at the time. In addition to Stapel, Monique van de Ven, Serge Henri Valcke, Wim Zomer, Hidde Maas and Tatum Dagelet played major roles in the film.

Stapel told earlier this year The Telegraph that he and Maas were thinking about a possible sequel. The actor then said that he will be digitally made younger in the sequel. “I’m very curious to see what they can do with that. I want to be young again.”

