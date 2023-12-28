Dick Marty is dead: He was a fearless advocate of blunt truths

#Dick #Marty #dead #fearless #advocate #blunt #truths

– He was a fearless advocate of blunt truths

Secret CIA prisons, war crimes, organ trafficking: Dick Marty brought bad things to light – and therefore needed police protection. Now he died shortly before his 79th birthday.

Published today at 6:58 p.m

Remained an honest, critical person to the end: The former Ticino State Councilor and public prosecutor Dick Marty died shortly before his 79th birthday.

Photo: Yvain Genevay (“Le Matin Dimanche”)

He was probably the best-known Swiss parliamentarian abroad. Dick François Marty repeatedly made headlines around the world. The reason: his reports for the Council of Europe, of which he was a member from 1998 to 2011. In 2005, the committee commissioned him to lead investigations into suspected prisoner transports and prison camps run by the US secret service CIA in Europe. The result: Marty saw it as proven that the CIA was running secret prisons in Poland and Romania. He accused European countries of turning a blind eye to US illegal activities.

In 2010, Marty caused a stir with another report for the Council of Europe: He accused Hashim Thaci and other former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) of being involved in the trade in organs of Serbian prisoners and in contract killings. Thaci rejected the allegations and described Marty as “Goebbels”. However, Marty’s findings were later used by the prosecution in the Kosovo special court in The Hague.

“In addition to his involvement as a special investigator, his achievements in Swiss politics have almost faded into the background,” says long-time Zurich FDP Councilor of States Felix Gutzwiller. The preventative medicine specialist appreciated Marty’s stance on drug policy. “As a former prosecutor, Dick Marty recognized that state repression was a losing battle and that the only way forward was through liberalization.” Dick Marty’s votes were highlights in the Council of States, said Gutzwiller. He was always “clear, perhaps uncomfortable, but convinced of his line.”

Guarded by elite soldiers

Dick Marty was born on January 7, 1945 in Sorengo in the canton of Ticino. He studied law at the University of Neuchâtel. In 1975 he was appointed public prosecutor for the canton of Ticino. The FDP politician sat in the Council of States from 1995 to 2011. He was then President of the Inter-Jura Assembly – and played an important role in resolving the conflict over the Bernese Jura.

In the last three years of his life, Dick Marty was under increased security due to a “serious threat situation”. During the 2020 holidays, Marty was even briefly guarded by elite soldiers from the Swiss Army following an emergency decision by the Federal Council.

Thomas Rüegg from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Corps (center, with blue jacket) informs a delegation of six Swiss parliamentarians, including Dick Marty (with yellow jacket), in the refugee camp near Durres, Albania, in April 1999.

Photo: Keystone

His investigations into war crimes during the Kosovo war are suspected to be the background. Marty made serious accusations against the Foreign Ministry and the Federal Prosecutor’s Office: It had taken far too long for him to receive protection. According to his account, the threat came from Serbian intelligence circles. They had hired professional killers to liquidate him. They wanted to blame Kosovo for the murder. Serbia denied the allegations.

Marty repeatedly campaigned for fundamental rights and international law. He often chose clear words. Ten years after the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001 in the USA, he said that the event had “created a climate in which right-wing populist and nationalist bacteria could develop like a boom”.

Marty also commented on domestic political issues – and often went against his own party. For example, he was co-president of the initiative committee of the corporate responsibility initiative. “If victory doesn’t come today, it will certainly come tomorrow,” he said after the narrow defeat at the ballot box.

An honest and critical person

In recent years, Dick Marty has become a successful author. The Ticino native liked to write in French and then translate into Italian. His books with titles like “A certain idea of ​​justice” and “Under the greatest protection” are about law and justice and very personal experiences. His last book was published two months ago – this time directly in Italian: “Verità irriverenti” it is called. In German: “Blunt truths”.

The former Ticino SP National Councilor Franco Cavalli reviewed the book. He says he and Marty shared a “brotherly friendship.” According to Cavalli, that wasn’t always the case. In the 1980s, Cavalli was a councilor and Marty was a government councilor in Ticino: “Back then, Dick was tough and dismissive towards me.” Their relationship improved in the parliament in Bern. Cavalli observed that as Marty grew older, he became more and more open to left-wing causes. Above all, he loved his work as a special investigator.

At the same time, he expressed increasing difficulty with the slow parliamentary machinery in Bern. Cavalli says: “Marty wanted real compromises across party lines, but complained that only lazy compromises were possible.” He also had a growing problem with his party, especially during the vote on the corporate responsibility initiative. “Dick publicly accused Federal Councilor Karin Keller-Sutter of lying,” said Cavalli.

The Ticino doctor experienced the lawyer as a “rational, but never demagogic person” and as someone “who enjoyed a Calvinist upbringing, was himself an atheist, but still had strict moral values.” Cavalli says he visited Marty on Wednesday and spoke to him. Dick Marty bore his illness with dignity and “remained an honest, critical person to the end.”

Charlotte Walser has been part of the Tamedia editorial team at the Bundeshaus since 2021. The doctor of philosophy has been working as a journalist since 1995.More informationPhilippe Reichen has been a western Switzerland correspondent based in Lausanne since 2012. He studied history, philosophy and general constitutional law at the universities in Zurich and Freiburg im Breisgau.More information@PhilippeReichen

Found an error? Report now.

0 comments