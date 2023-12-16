Did he cheat on Antonela? They filter alleged messages from Messi with a Brazilian model

#cheat #Antonela #filter #alleged #messages #Messi #Brazilian #model

Lionel Messirenowned Argentine soccer player, is in the eye of the hurricane after alleged messages between him and the Brazilian model were leaked Fernanda Campos. The controversy has arisen as a result of a recording shared by the influencer in which an alleged private conversation with the soccer star is shown.

Fernanda Campos, who had previously been involved in rumors of infidelity with Neymarexposed the messages through a video on his X account, formerly known as Twitter.

In the conversation he supposedly had with Messi, the Argentine player is seen asking the model where he could see her, to which Campos responds with the options “Brazil or Privacy” and sends him a link to an adult content platform. In the recording, Messi responds with “I can’t open,” ending the brief interaction.

It should be noted that during the publication the model shared the phrase: ‘How to do your marketing accompanied by a laughing emoji. It is not yet known if the video is real or was a fake post.

The news has caused controversy on social networks with some people defending the Argentine and others criticizing the footballer’s act.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: SOCIAL NETWORKS ‘EXPLAIN’ AGAINST LEÓN AFTER ELIMINATION IN THE CLUB WORLD CUP: “FROM LION TO KITTEN”

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
Posted on
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
Posted on
These symptoms are warning signs of infection
These symptoms are warning signs of infection
Posted on
Forced to Enter Hamas Tunnel, Israeli Engineer: I Thought It Was Primitive, Turns Out It’s Sturdy and Sophisticated
Forced to Enter Hamas Tunnel, Israeli Engineer: I Thought It Was Primitive, Turns Out It’s Sturdy and Sophisticated
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News