Did he cheat on Antonela? They filter alleged messages from Messi with a Brazilian model

Lionel Messirenowned Argentine soccer player, is in the eye of the hurricane after alleged messages between him and the Brazilian model were leaked Fernanda Campos. The controversy has arisen as a result of a recording shared by the influencer in which an alleged private conversation with the soccer star is shown.

Fernanda Campos, who had previously been involved in rumors of infidelity with Neymarexposed the messages through a video on his X account, formerly known as Twitter.

In the conversation he supposedly had with Messi, the Argentine player is seen asking the model where he could see her, to which Campos responds with the options “Brazil or Privacy” and sends him a link to an adult content platform. In the recording, Messi responds with “I can’t open,” ending the brief interaction.

It should be noted that during the publication the model shared the phrase: ‘How to do your marketing accompanied by a laughing emoji. It is not yet known if the video is real or was a fake post.

The news has caused controversy on social networks with some people defending the Argentine and others criticizing the footballer’s act.

