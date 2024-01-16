Did Israel really constantly attack all its neighbors?

#Israel #constantly #attack #neighbors

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

In a Facebook message is written:

“Israel was created as a country where the Jews would no longer know the horrors of a great war. The irony is that from its earliest days, Israel has followed the path of the Reich, constantly attacking its neighbors and proclaiming that neighboring states are dangerous and must be destroyed.”

In fact, everything was not only different, but also the opposite: in 1948. May 15 the independence of the state of Israel was declared, and literally attacked him on the same day five Arab states at once: Egypt, Transjordan, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq.

/Scanpix photo/Israel’s war against Hamas

It was because of this aggression that the first one started Arab-Israeli Warwhich the Israelis call In the War of Independence.

The leadership of the Arab coalition did not hide that their goal was destroy independent Israel and to establish in that territory a “united Palestinian state based on democratic principles that would guarantee equality before the law to all its inhabitants.”

During this war, the Arabs occupied the eastern and southern parts of Israel and the Jewish quarter of Jerusalem.

The Jews launched a counterattack in June 1948 and eventually expanded the territory of their state – according to the 1949 armistice agreement with Egypt, Lebanon, Transjordan and Syria (other Arab countries did not sign agreements) Israel annexed another 6,700 km2 of Palestinian territory along with West Jerusalem. 726 thousand left Israel for neighboring countries. Arabic.

Map of Israel

The Arabs’ desire for an independent Israel to cease to exist was in direct conflict with the resolution of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, according to which two states were to be created – Jewish and Arab (Palestinian).

Read more: Has Palestine really always existed and Israel only since 1948?

In 1947, the United Nations voted for resolution 181, also known as the Partition Plan, which sought to divide Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states and entrust Jerusalem to international administration. The Jewish leadership approved the plan, but the Arab side rejected it and it was never implemented.

Mannie’s War Room/Telegram/Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip

Thus, from the very first day of the country’s existence, five neighboring Arab countries started a war against Israel, and the official position was unequivocal: the goal was to destroy the statehood of Israel and create a united Palestine in its place.

Invasion of Egypt and Syria

in 1973 Israel was attacked by the armies of Egypt and Syria (in Israeli historiography this war is called the Yom Kippur War), because the attack was carried out during the most important Jewish Come to Kipuro holiday

On that day, Egypt and Syria attacked Israel simultaneously on two fronts. Egyptian forces, using the element of surprise, successfully crossed the Suez Canal more easily than expected and suffered only a fraction of the anticipated losses, while Syrian forces were able to launch an offensive against Israeli positions and break through to the Golan Heights.

The war lasted 19 days. 2.6 thousand people were killed during them. Jews.

Unlike 1967 The Six Day Warthe Israeli armed forces refused to carry out pre-emptive strikes against enemy positions.

Israel’s 1967 War: Jerusalem Then and Now

Therefore, regardless of political beliefs and sympathies, it can be said that the aggressor in this war was rather unequivocally Egypt and Syria.

In summary, it can be said that the first 1948-1949 the Arab-Israeli War was caused by the Arabs’ rejection of the two-state plan endorsed by Jewish leaders. The goal of this aggression was officially the destruction of Israel. The conflict that started then led to a whole series of wars.

IDF/Israel strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

15min verdict: manipulation. It is obvious that historical facts are being manipulated and their context is being distorted. The claim that Israel has been trying to invade or even destroy neighboring Arab countries “from the earliest days” is not true.

The publication was prepared in 15 minutes in partnership with Metawhich aims to stop the spread of misleading news on the social network. More about the program and its rules – here.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$