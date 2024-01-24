Did Moș Ion Roată really exist? Who was he, in fact, and how did he contribute to the Union of the Principalities

#Moș #Ion #Roată #exist #fact #contribute #Union #Principalities

Today, Romanians everywhere are celebrating the Union of the Romanian Principalities, or “Little Union”, as it is also known, accomplished on January 24, 1859. Among those who supported this historic moment is the famous Grandfather Ion Roată. Many have wondered if he existed, who he actually was, and how he contributed to the Union of Principalities. Read on and find out the details.

Today Romanians everywhere are celebrating the Union of the Romanian Principalities

Today, January 24, 2023, marks 164 years since the historic moment of the Union of the Romanian Principalities. It was the second attempt to unify the historical regions, after the one from 1600, carried out by Mihai Viteazu. This historic moment, through which the union of the historical principalities, of Moldova and Wallachia, under the leadership of ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza, was ratified, came after the bloody Crimean War, and according to the provisions and documents signed at the Congress of Vienna in 1815, with 44 years before.

See here: What ethnicity did Alexandru Ioan Cuza have, in fact. How he was elected ruler in 1859. Hidden secrets about his family

The desired union would be put before the Romanians also through the Pașoptist movements, led by Nicolae Bălcescu and the historical national parties of that time. Later, with the signing of the peace treaties in Paris in March 1856, when Wallachia should have come under the tutelage of the great powers of the time, Turkey, France, England, Prussia, Austria, Russia, Sardinia, things did not work out in the Principality of Moldavia exactly as it should be. There were great tensions in the ad hoc divans here, which demanded the inclusion of southern Bessarabia, concentrated in the counties of Cahul, Bolgrad and Ismail.

In Wallachia, the majority of the political class, led by Alexandru Ioan Cuza, Mihail Kogălniceanu, Manolache Costache Epureanu, Anastasie Panu, agreed with the union, but on the other hand, in the Principality of Moldova, as a result of the pressure exerted by the separatists, led by Nicolae Istrati, Gheorghe Asachi, Costache Negruzzi, and many others, did not want the Union of the Romanian Principalities, although there were many voices, including that of Moş Ion Roată, who shouted that they wanted to unite with Romania.

Read also: What Union Square looked like 100 years ago. The images seem from a completely different place

Later, after many negotiations and debates, between October 7 and 9, 1857, the Resolutions were drawn up that demanded the points below, and all of them to be guaranteed by the Great Powers that signed the Treaty of Paris:

Respecting the rights of the Principalities and especially their autonomy in the scope of their old capitulations concluded with the High Gate in the years 1393, 1460, 1511 and 1634;

The union of the Principalities in one state under the name of Romania;

A foreign prince with the inheritance of the throne, chosen from a reigning European dynasty and whose heirs are to be brought up in the religion of the country;

The neutrality of the territory of the Principalities;

Legislative power entrusted to the Public Assembly, in which all the interests of the nation are represented.

Who was Moș Ion Roată, and how did he contribute to the Union of the Principalities

All this time, apart from the political class of the time in the two Principalities, there were also ordinary people who put their shoulder to this historical moment of those times. Among them, about whom the famous Ion Creangă wrote in his story “Moș Ion Roată si Unirea”, there was a peasant from Vrancea county, named Ion Roată. Born in 1806 in the village of Câmpuri, on January 24, 1859, he was not as old as it seemed from Ion Creangă’s story.

Ion Roata and Al. Ioan Cuza

In fact, Ion Roată was 53 years old at that time. Moreover, “Moș Ion Roată” was going to be decorated by Mihail Kogălniceanu, the foreign minister of the two principalities, with the “Star of Romania”, in the rank of knight, “as a reward for the contribution that the wise peasant from the Fields had -o at the Execution of the United Principalities”, decoration accompanied by the letter signed by Carol I, at that time Ruler of the United Principalities, after the abdication of Al. Ioan Cuza in February 1866.

See also: January 24, a day off for Romanians. How the Little Union of 1859 was accomplished

“Moş Ion Roată was an honest and decent man”

As for his character and, above all, how he contributed to the Union of the Principalities, Ion Creangă wrote “Old man Ion Roată (was), an honest and decent man, like all Romanian peasants everywhere. Only this much, that old man Ion Roată, after what he had seen and what he had suffered in his life, did not really put any foundation on the words of the nobles and he had tickles on the tongue, that is, he said to the green man in the eye, whoever he was”.

See also: How the Great Union was made on December 1, 1918. Iuliu Maniu’s speech: “To establish a united and great Romania forever”

Thanks to these qualities, Moş Ion Roată would be elected deputy in the Divan of Moldavia, being one of the fierce supporters of the Union of the Romanian Principalities, but in time he would fall into disgrace with the authorities for the way he tried to make the voice of the peasants who wanted the Union of the Principalities heard. Another testimony of the involvement of “Moș Ion Roată” was to be written by Mihail Kogălniceanu, who wrote that “(…) Ion Roată, the deputy of the peasants from Putna county, loudly exclaimed in the name of the other peasants: “We don’t know how to hate, but God knows how to endure!”.

Al. Ioan Cuza, Ruler of the United Principalities on January 24, 1859

Moş Ion Roată would die at the age of 76, on February 20, 1882, 23 years after the Union of the Principalities, a historical moment that would shape today’s Romania, as we know it.

Țiriac’s ex talked about childhood traumas: “Dad never looked for me”! Abandoned when she was only three months old, Andreea Marin poses provocatively at 49 years old. It showed everything, INTIMATE images from the bedroom GOD! Mihaela Rădulescu DESTROYED her face! What it looked like 30 years ago A man wanted to cover up a crime and accidentally killed 76 other people. His testimony was a… Loredana Groza drank until she could no longer stand on her feet! The diva fell asleep in the car! The forgotten top of the stars… The land taken by a man who paid €136,500 for three apartments in Ploiesti. Illegal developer scheme Breaking news about Rona Hartner’s daughter. The artist’s sister made the announcement, two months after Rona’s death. It was expected that… Total scandal on television! SHOCK in Romania: I hastened the death of the Golden Rule that keeps together Cătălin Scarlătescu and Doina Teodoru The curse of the last counts of the Mureș Valley. What was the fate of the crypt and the estate of the rich Lazar VIDEO Tragedy in the world of artists! The “nightingale” of Gorju died, only 23 years old! Several young people on sleds and skis, pulled by a priest’s car on their way to the church in Ciosa. The former father who… PHOTO He pays her with several million euros so that he can cheat her. Incendiary revelations about a controversial international star