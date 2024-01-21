“Did Porzingis just kiss White’s bald head?” – the cute gesture of the Unicorn excites the social networks

In the third quarter of the game, Derrick White hit a difficult half-court shot off a Kristaps Porzingis pass, and the Nuggets’ Michael Porter also earned a point.

Porzingis was very happy with this attack by White and gave him a warm kiss on the head. After that, White was very surprised and even in a smiling shock.

Kristaps’ special kiss excited several social network users, both basketball fans and sports media accounts: “Porzingis kisses Derrick White’s head”, “I love this team”, “Get someone who will look at you the way Derrick White looked at Kristaps Porzingis”, “Did Porzingis just kiss White’s bald head?”, “Porzingis with a kiss” and others.

