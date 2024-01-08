#PSG #buy #Lionel #Messi #Ballon #dOr

Published 8. January 2024

Serious allegations: Did PSG buy Lionel Messi the 2021 Ballon d’Or?

A scandal surrounding the Ballon d’Or rocks the football world. A PSG representative is accused of attempted bribery.

Lionel Messi won his seventh Golden Ball in 2021.

Robert Lewandowski came second behind him.

The Pole came to the show in Paris with his wife Anna.

Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or in 2021.

Now there are serious allegations.

The French justice system is investigating.

New allegations cast a shadow over the 2021 Ballon d’Or – football’s prestigious individual award, which is given annually to the best male and female footballer in the world. The French newspaper “Le Monde” is currently reporting that PSG communications director Jean-Martial Ribes tried to bribe the former editor-in-chief of France Football, Pascal Ferré, with “various gifts” in 2021.

Condition: Messi, who was under contract with the Parisians at the time, had to win the Ballon d’Or. Among other things, it is said to have been VIP tickets for games, luxury trips with PSG sponsor Qatar Airways and other benefits for Ferre, who was responsible for the award ceremony. There was also a flight worth almost 9,000 francs paid for by the Qatari government.

Anger was huge in 2021

It is not known whether PSG boss Nasser Al Khelaïfi had a direct connection to the illegal actions to give Messi the Ballon d’Or. However, there are said to be communications from Ribes in which he is said to have told Al Khelaïfi that “it was necessary to do lobbying work” and that they would have lunch with Pascal Ferré.

As a reminder: In 2021, Messi grabbed his seventh Ballon d’Or with 613 votes, just ahead of ex-Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski (580). The criticism was huge afterwards. Lothar Matthäus, world champion with Germany in 1990, for example, did not know what happened to him. The German football legend said: “To be honest, after this election I no longer understand the world. With all due respect to Messi and all the other great nominated players. Nobody would have deserved it as much as Lewandowski.”

