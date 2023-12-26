Did the defeat of liberal forces begin with Naoto Kan’s failure to run? The true nature of the “distrust” that has sprouted among Musashino citizens: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web

#defeat #liberal #forces #Naoto #Kans #failure #run #true #nature #distrust #sprouted #among #Musashino #citizens #Tokyo #Shimbun #TOKYO #Web

In the Tokyo Musashino mayoral election, which was counted on the 24th, former city council member Yasuhiro Omino (61), who is an independent newcomer and is recommended by the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, is running against the Constitutional Democratic Party, the Communist Party, the Reiwa Shinsengumi, and the Social Democratic Party. , was elected for the first time by defeating former city councilor Yuko Sasaoka (37), who was supported by Musashino Consumer Network. She was replaced by a Liberal Democratic mayor for the first time in 18 years. In an election that followed the resignation of former Mayor Reiko Matsushita (53) midway through her term after announcing that she would turn to national politics, citizens elected to change the city’s government with a margin of only 339 votes. (Nobukazu Hattori, Futoshi Okamoto, Kyota Matsushima, Natsuko Konno)

◆“I can’t believe” that I won after “double score”

“It’s an unbelievable feeling.” On the night of the 24th, after winning the election, Omino spoke with an excited expression.

The election race was seen as weak. The issue of a slush fund for a political party belonging to a faction of the Liberal Democratic Party developed into an incident as a result of a raid by the Special Investigation Department of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, and some people involved in the party’s metropolitan party were pessimistic, saying, “Will it end up being a double score?”

Amid these headwinds, Omino ran a campaign that minimized partisan overtones. Looking back, he said, “There were times when I was told to be ashamed of myself for standing up on the street in the morning and had leaflets thrown at me.” He added, “Local autonomy lies with the citizens. I asked each and every one of them. I will use their strength to help us win.” “It was,” he said.

On the other hand, Mr. Sasaoka has vowed to inherit the “liberal city government” that has continued for 18 years since the two previous mayors. He cited “the sudden election and lack of preparation” as the reason for his defeat. Although various parties supported it, the lack of organizational support to begin with also had an impact.

◆I had a hard time explaining why Mr. Matsushita resigned.

Former Mayor Matsushita announced on November 9th that he would resign as mayor in order to become a candidate for national politics after former Prime Minister Naoto Kan (77), a member of the Ritsumeikan community, decided not to run in the next House of Representatives election. According to people involved, at this point no candidate to succeed the mayor had been finalized, and Sasaoka’s nomination was decided at the end of November.

“We had a hard time communicating to voters why Mr. Matsushita resigned,” a senior campaign official said, adding to the criticism of former mayor Matsushita for “throwing away city administration.” With the next House of Representatives election uncertain, many citizens have asked why the election is in the middle of the process.

◆I feel angry about the slush fund issue, but “the mayoral election is different.”

A 54-year-old company executive in the city said that he had voted for former Mayor Matsushita last time, saying, “This time I went with Mr. Omino.I feel distrustful of Mr. Matsushita’s resignation.I feel angry about the LDP’s slush fund issue, but I am not sure I will vote for the mayor.” It’s a different choice,” he said. A 51-year-old self-employed man also sees the impact of former Mayor Matsushita’s resignation on Sasaoka’s defeat, saying, “I think he wanted a clear explanation of his reasons for resigning from the city government.”

After Morimasa Murakami won the mayoral election in 2005 with support from the then Democratic Party and Communist Party, non-Liberal Democratic Party mayors were elected four times in a row starting in 2009 with large margins of more than 10,000 votes. Mr. Ogami, who had been cheering for the event, regretted it, saying, “There were so many positive reactions on the streets that I let my guard down.”

Commenting on Omino’s victory despite the turnout of 44.77% this time, which was a slight decrease from 47.46% last time, a senior campaign official said, “The previous city administration tried to hastily move forward with a referendum ordinance allowing foreign participation.” There was a lot of criticism for that.”

◆Musashino mayoral election vote counting results

when27,024 Yasuhiro Omino Mushin

26,685 Yuko Sasaoka Mushin

﻿