Did the Ukrainian refugees really take the houses from the Germans and turn them into “outhouses”?

#Ukrainian #refugees #houses #Germans #turn #outhouses

Corresponds to Russian propaganda

Shocking statistics from the largest country in the European Union (EU) were recently shared in a Facebook group. Posts on this social network no morebut it can be found archived.

Same information survived and on the website Patreon, where you can transfer money to the author, a video platform „YouTube“.

“Amen to Germany – two statistical facts,” read the title of the Facebook post.

Screenshot from patreon.com/The figures provided are correct, but need further clarification to understand and evaluate them

Its author stated: “Germany – eurozone (EU in Russian) locomotive and its parent country, dictating where it will go Eurodoors ship. And eurozone the collapse will start precisely from Germany.”

That “collapse is inevitable” is allegedly shown by statistics more and more clearly every day. A netizen provided two figures that allegedly reveal the degradation of the German state: “currently, 600,000 German citizens are bums (homeless, vagrants, enclosures, public waste); Germany is home to 700,000 “refugees” from Ukraine, who are provided with housing and full maintenance by German social services; only 19 percent they work.”

This comment fits various liars about Ukrainian refugees, many of whom have been spotted since the beginning of the war and who are actively spread by Russian propaganda. For example, spreading unfounded information that newcomers tend to commit crimes or violence, have Nazi views, even do not observe hygiene, poses a threat to the security of the host countries.

The above or similar numbers can be found online. About 600 thousand there were homeless people in November a lot is written on Russian websites. The same data about working Ukrainians was also made public. But to evaluate both numbers, additional information is needed, which was published in the German media.

Changes in life also make one homeless

Just then, in November, the Federal Homeless Task Force (Federal Working Group on Homeless AssistanceBAG W) distributed messagethat the number of people without housing has increased significantly.

BAG W according to the calculation, in 2021 the total number of homeless people reached 383 thousand. Last year, this indicator jumped more than one and a half times.

However, the number of homeless among German citizens increased by only 5 percent, while the number of homeless citizens of other countries increased by as much as 118 percent. “The reason for the recent jump is primarily the tremendous increase in the number of homeless refugees, especially from Ukraine,” the report noted.

The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) has an obligation on 31 January every year. to count homeless people who live in shelters and similar places.

Teodoros Biliūnas/BNS photo/Home for the homeless

Last January, there were 372 thousand of them. (a year ago – 178 thousandalthough the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs indicated a higher number last year – 263 thousand).

The difference between the data arises because “Destatis” in its published number does not include those who are not officially staying anywhere, but stay with friends, acquaintances or just live on the street.

According to BAG W, last year, at least for some time, they did not have a home 607 thousand people – the German cities Leipzig or Dortmund have less than that number of inhabitants. However, this does not mean that this crowd was constantly sleeping, eating and otherwise spending time on the streets. They didn’t have anywhere to stay, about 50 thousand. people – in reality, there were about as many real homeless people.

More than half of German citizens became “homeless” when their tenancy ended, and by renting another flat or room, they formally re-acquired housing. As the demand for a place of residence is high in at least some regions of Germany, the process can sometimes take some time.

A fifth had to leave their previous home due to arrears for rent or electricity, a similar number of people – due to conflicts in the living environment (for example, with apartment neighbors), one in nine was forced to move out due to the so-called separation (the one year that must be lived separately in order to officially divorce) or already the divorce itself.

After a while, these people can also rent or buy housing, temporarily shelter with friends or relatives, and eventually stay in hotels or temporary shelters, so, in the words of the author of the quoted post, “homeless” who have to sleep on the street in the true sense of the word, their cannot be named.

50 percent German housing for rent

Head of BAG W, Werena Rosenke emphasized, that inflation, rising costs and the cost of rent are putting a lot of strain on low-income households. Low-income singles, single parents and large families are particularly at risk of homelessness.

According to her, the plan of the country’s government to install 100,000 new social housing per year is not enough (in addition to the fact that only 25,000 of them appeared in the last year). It is said that 100 thousand would be needed. additional affordable apartments.

Screenshot from destatis.de/Number of homeless people (by type of household) in Germany in 2022

The government explains in its own way that it determines homelessness many factors (financial, household, individual psychosocial reasons) and it is not necessarily related to the lack of affordable housing.

According to the calculation of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, 63 percent. of the homeless consists of men, their average age is 44 years. Most of them indicatesthat they are disabled or suffering from long-term illnesses, one in four – that they are addicted to alcohol or drugs.

The situation can also be determined by the fact that Germans traditionally do not shy away from renting a home instead of buying it. in 2020 slightly more than 50 percent their apartments, houses or rooms rented. This number was already last year exceeded 53 proc.

This share is the largest in the EU. For comparison, last year 11.4 percent of people rented a house in Lithuania. population. This indicator was lower only in Croatia, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania.

Screenshot from statista.com/Almost two-thirds of the homeless in Germany are men

In addition, thousands of people from other countries outside the EU work in Germany. Last year, from 642 thousand 437 thousand new jobs. (almost 70 percent) filled out foreigners. This rate has more than tripled in a decade. A large number of new employees – newcomers from third, non-EU countries (Ukraine, Western Balkans, India, Turkey, Russia, Vietnam).

It often takes time for these people to find a place to rent, they cannot yet buy their own, or they do not intend to stay in Germany permanently and are not looking for a long-term place of residence, so they can become “homeless” by themselves.

Many people want to work

Germany has indeed accepted hundreds of thousands of refugees from Ukraine. There are even more of them than indicated in the quoted post from Facebook. the beginning of September data, almost 1.1 million were registered in this country since the end of February last year. Ukrainians.

Although the refugees are welcomed hospitably, they are no visa requiredthe extended possibility to live in the country without additional permits and the time when it is necessary to join the compulsory health insurance system (in other words, to get a job or pay contributions yourself, if a person still formally works in Ukraine), not everything is going so smoothly in the labor market.

ZUMAPRESS / Scanpix photo/Ukrainian refugees initially huddled in stations

The Institute for Employment Research (IAB), the Federal Institute for Population Research (BIB), the Research Center of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF-FZ) and the Socio-Economic Group (SOEP) of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW Berlin) have since last year general investigation about refugees from Ukraine.

At the end of last summer, more than 11,000 people were interviewed for this study. people from 18 to 70 years of age. At the beginning of this year, almost 7 thousand the participants were asked a second time to tell about their living conditions and the changes they had experienced.

It turned out that many refugees settled in private housing. In half a year, the number of working people increased slightly, as did a significant number of others had ambitions get a job as soon as possible, and almost half plan to stay in Germany for at least a few years or permanently. The psychological condition of both adults and children has also improved.

Employment agencies data, 19 percent had a job in the fall. of working-age immigrants from Ukraine. There are also objective reasons for this small but gradually growing number. Most of the refugees were children who are not yet able to work and women, some of whom have to take care of young children or are elderly.

/Scanpix photo/Refugees from Ukraine at the Polish border

At the beginning of this year, three out of four refugees had already attended or even completed at least one German language course. These were also an obstacle to finding a job (due to lack of time), at the same time – a way to integrate into the labor market (learning the language at least a little makes it easier not only to get a job, but also to find a better job).

In October, Govt urged German companies should help Ukrainians to integrate into the labor market more easily, for example by not applying strict language requirements, by offering additional training.

Average income of refugee families at the beginning of the year just wanted 850 euros, and the median (middle value between the smallest and the largest indicator) is only 750 euros. The latter amount is more than half of the total German population.

15min verdict: missing context. The numbers presented in the post more or less correspond to published statistics, but they do not reveal the real situation. There are about 50,000 real homeless people in Germany – those who live on the street, and many other people staying with friends, relatives or in temporary shelters. A large part of them consists of Ukrainian refugees who cannot have their own housing yet.

The publication was prepared in 15 minutes in partnership with Metait aims to stop the spread of misleading news on the social network. More about the program and its rules – here.