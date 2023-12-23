Did you hit the end of the year ‘slump’? This is called: ‘Dezembrite’! Know how to deal

#hit #year #slump #called #Dezembrite #deal

The end of the year is usually a time of reflection, with its emotional ups and downs. This phenomenon, dubbed “dezembrite,” is not officially recognized in the mental health field, but the feelings associated with it are very real.

Érico Andrade, psychoanalyst, notes that the transition to a new year can be particularly challenging for people with psychological disorders, where fear of the unknown generates anxiety.

Saulo Ciasca, psychiatrist, highlights that December brings with it the end of cycles, such as the academic and professional year, leading some people to a state of “mourning” for the year that is ending. The feeling that time has passed too quickly, without goals and desires being fulfilled, generates a kind of frustration and sadness.

Symptoms of “dezembrite”: how many do you recognize?

The symptoms of “dezembrite” are varied and, in addition to anxiety, may include:

Stress;

changes in sleep;

Changes in diet;

Skin problems.

Psychoanalyst Maria Homem points out that these symptoms are individual responses to vulnerable situations.

Interestingly, “Dezembrite” can start even before December, at the end of November, with the arrival of Christmas decorations. This period brings with it a mix of nostalgia and hope, creating an emotional paradox.

What to do to deal with “dezembrite”?

To deal with “dezembrite”, psychoanalyst Érico Andrade suggests some practical tips:

Positive vision for the future: See the new year as a chance for a fresh start and achievements.

Celebration of victories: Value the year’s achievements, even if small.

Self-forgiveness: Accepting that not everything went as expected and forgiving yourself for that.

Living in the present: Focusing on what can be done now, without worrying excessively about the future.

Faith in change: Believing in the possibility of positive transformations with the arrival of the new year.

Understanding the journey of life: Understanding that life is a continuous process of ups and downs.

Implementing these tactics can make the end of the year more harmonious and hopeful, transforming the transition to the next year into something more enjoyable and enriching.