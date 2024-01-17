Did you know that eating the same thing throughout the week can harm your sleep?

#eating #week #harm #sleep

Do you take advantage of the beginning of the week to cook for the remaining days? And do you always end up eating the same thing? The truth is that you may be putting a few hours of sleep at risk, all due to the fact that you eat a limited variety of foods.

According to Healthline, people who sleep five to eight hours a night tend to eat a smaller variety of foods compared to people who sleep seven to eight hours a day.

Read Also: Having a bad day? Eating these foods helps a lot

Deficiency in certain types of foods can lead to fewer hours of sleep. Lower intake of vitamin C and water, for example, are associated with people who sleep less.

Therefore, it is recommended that you eat a variety of foods in order to receive various nutrients. If you always eat the same meals, it ends up causing some deficiencies.

A study published in 2023 in Frontiers in Nutrition showed that the Mediterranean diet could contain a wide range of essential fruits, vegetables, cereals, meat and fish.

Read Also: To prevent heart disease, always have these foods at home

All News. By the Minute.

Eighth consecutive year Consumer Choice for Online Press.

Download our free App.