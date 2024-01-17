Did you know that eating the same thing throughout the week can harm your sleep?

#eating #week #harm #sleep

Do you take advantage of the beginning of the week to cook for the remaining days? And do you always end up eating the same thing? The truth is that you may be putting a few hours of sleep at risk, all due to the fact that you eat a limited variety of foods.

According to Healthline, people who sleep five to eight hours a night tend to eat a smaller variety of foods compared to people who sleep seven to eight hours a day.

Read Also: Having a bad day? Eating these foods helps a lot

Deficiency in certain types of foods can lead to fewer hours of sleep. Lower intake of vitamin C and water, for example, are associated with people who sleep less.

Therefore, it is recommended that you eat a variety of foods in order to receive various nutrients. If you always eat the same meals, it ends up causing some deficiencies.

A study published in 2023 in Frontiers in Nutrition showed that the Mediterranean diet could contain a wide range of essential fruits, vegetables, cereals, meat and fish.

Read Also: To prevent heart disease, always have these foods at home

All News. By the Minute.
Eighth consecutive year Consumer Choice for Online Press.
Download our free App.

Also Read:  Kabuscorp do Palanca consolidates leadership of Girabola 2023/24 -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

US Will Again Designate Houthis as a Terror Group
US Will Again Designate Houthis as a Terror Group
Posted on
More and more employees treat two days off due to force majeure as additional days of leave
More and more employees treat two days off due to force majeure as additional days of leave
Posted on
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid Preview
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid Preview
Posted on
South Korea, US and Japan carry out naval maneuvers after North Korean hypersonic missile test
South Korea, US and Japan carry out naval maneuvers after North Korean hypersonic missile test
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News