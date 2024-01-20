Did you know that you can convert your account into a basic banking account and pay a maximum of 5.09 euros per year in commissions?

#convert #account #basic #banking #account #pay #maximum #euros #year #commissions

The basic banking account allows customers to access essential banking services at a reduced cost, and almost all institutions that receive deposits from the public are required to make it available to their customers.

This account includes a wide range of services that you can use at no additional cost, as explained by Banco de Portugal, including the opening and maintenance of a current account, a debit card, the possibility of making transactions at ATMs in Portugal and the European Union, via home banking or at bank branches.

Furthermore, you can also make deposits, withdrawals, payments for goods and services, direct debits, and make transfers to accounts at the same bank. You can also make transfers to accounts in other banks through unlimited ATMs. In the case of transfers to other banks, through homebanking, there is a limit of 48 transactions per year.

You can also make transfers via MB Way, with a limit of 5 transfers per month, and an amount equal to or less than 30 euros per operation.

Anyone can access a basic banking account, if they do not hold another current account. If you already have another account, you can convert it to a minimum services account for free.

Banks cannot charge minimum banking services, commissions, expenses or other charges that, annually and as a whole, exceed 1% of the value of the social support index (IAS), that is, in 2024 it cannot exceed 5. 09 euros.

Also Read:  Volkswagen, new interior details of the ID concept. 2 all

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Video: two ships of the British Navy suffered a nasty accident in the Middle East
Video: two ships of the British Navy suffered a nasty accident in the Middle East
Posted on
Valentijn Driessen takes a brotherly photo with the Ajax man who recently finished him off
Valentijn Driessen takes a brotherly photo with the Ajax man who recently finished him off
Posted on
NASA Loses Contact with Ingenuity Helicopter on Mars
NASA Loses Contact with Ingenuity Helicopter on Mars
Posted on
Green Camp is launching a “crispy” craze! Why use Threads?The director of the New Media Center of the Democratic Progressive Party reveals the reasons | Reviews of the victories and defeats of each party | Important news
Green Camp is launching a “crispy” craze! Why use Threads?The director of the New Media Center of the Democratic Progressive Party reveals the reasons | Reviews of the victories and defeats of each party | Important news
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News