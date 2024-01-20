Did you know that you can convert your account into a basic banking account and pay a maximum of 5.09 euros per year in commissions?

#convert #account #basic #banking #account #pay #maximum #euros #year #commissions

The basic banking account allows customers to access essential banking services at a reduced cost, and almost all institutions that receive deposits from the public are required to make it available to their customers.

This account includes a wide range of services that you can use at no additional cost, as explained by Banco de Portugal, including the opening and maintenance of a current account, a debit card, the possibility of making transactions at ATMs in Portugal and the European Union, via home banking or at bank branches.

Furthermore, you can also make deposits, withdrawals, payments for goods and services, direct debits, and make transfers to accounts at the same bank. You can also make transfers to accounts in other banks through unlimited ATMs. In the case of transfers to other banks, through homebanking, there is a limit of 48 transactions per year.

You can also make transfers via MB Way, with a limit of 5 transfers per month, and an amount equal to or less than 30 euros per operation.

Anyone can access a basic banking account, if they do not hold another current account. If you already have another account, you can convert it to a minimum services account for free.

Banks cannot charge minimum banking services, commissions, expenses or other charges that, annually and as a whole, exceed 1% of the value of the social support index (IAS), that is, in 2024 it cannot exceed 5. 09 euros.