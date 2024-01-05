Did you spot the GTA: San Andreas reference in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty?

#spot #GTA #San #Andreas #reference #Cyberpunk #Phantom #Liberty

The developers of CDPR pay tribute to the taste of the character of GTA: San Andreas with a very nice reference in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Daniel Bódi

04.01.2024 – Cyberpunk 2077 was already a gigantic game at the time of its release, but it was difficult to find it under its many errors. Three years later, however, it is already considered one of the best open-world action-RPGs ever made – thanks to the truly dedicated developers of CD Projekt RED, who did not stop beating the game despite the completely justified criticism.

And so everyone is more enthusiastic about exploring the dirty streets of Night City, which in some places holds quite interesting and smiling surprises for the players. So many references, guest appearances, gags, jokes, parodies, easter eggs and direct references color the world of Cyberpunk, to which the addition Phantom Liberty, which was a little delayed due to the repair work, but at least turned out to be quite great, added a lot to it.

Shooting everything would be a very evil thing, because that would lose the joy of discovery, but at the same time, there are one or two not so hidden, but easily lost amidst the excitement of the plot, references to another open-world action game, considered one of the best, the legendary GTA: San Andreas. Easter eggs paying tribute to CJ and his gang could already be found in the base game;

in the Santo Domingo district of the city, for example, we can visit the iconic location of Rockstar’s cult game, Groove Street,

and on the menu of the Capitan Caliente restaurant, we can also find interesting dishes that Big Smoke would definitely reward.

Phantom Liberty adds another one to this, and at the beginning of its story, those with an eye could spot another San Andreas reference. Of course, the story can be set in motion with a phone call, and since the conversation is crucial, many people didn’t notice the numbers scratched into the payphone – or, if they did, they didn’t attach too much importance amid the great excitement. However, if we take a closer look and give ourselves a moment to think, the tantus may already fall:

“Two 9s, a large 9, a 6 with extra dip, a 7, two 45s, a cheese, and a large soda.”

– sort of like that in the memorable early scene when CJ, Sweet, Ryder and Big Smoke stopped by a Cluckin’ Bell fast food restaurant in San Andreas for a good meal, and then Smoke starts to list what he wants to consume the monthly amount of calories in half an hour. We can see exactly this order scratched into the phone.

But it’s quite certain that we can find a lot of other hidden references in Cyberpunk, which anyone can really jump into now, it has really matured into a great entertainment in the last few years. Then who knows, maybe in GTA VI we will come across references to Cyberpunk 2077.

You should also read this: