Did you wash the paper handkerchief? This way you get all the lint out of your clothes

Aspirins

Adding one or more aspirins to a warm hand wash or washing machine works wonders. In no time all the lint will be gone.

To use this trick, you can choose to throw four aspirins into the washing machine and wash the garment again, or dissolve one paracetamol in a bucket of hot water and let the pants soak for a few hours. .

The time depends on the number of clothes and the amount of lint. In any case, the aspirin will not harm your clothes, so this trick is completely safe.

Drugs

If you don’t dare, fortunately there is another method to get all the lint out of your pants. This way you can also put your favorite jeans in the dryer after washing. Make sure you tap it out thoroughly first, so that all excess paper pieces are out of the bag.

You could also use a lint roller for this. Then throw the pants in the dryer. The dryer contains a so-called “fluff collector” that removes almost all fluff. If not everything is gone yet, you can spin it a second time.

NB: It’s generally not recommended to put your jeans in the dryer, so we recommend only doing so if the aforementioned trick doesn’t work or isn’t an option.

Ice cubes

The dryer is a miracle device: your laundry is dry in no time, it becomes nice and soft and your clothes wrinkle less. But did you know that it can be very useful to throw a few ice cubes in the dryer every now and then? For this reason, you should throw ice cubes in the dryer.

