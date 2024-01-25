Did your chocolate turn whitish? The reason behind and why you should never leave it in the refrigerator

#chocolate #turn #whitish #reason #leave #refrigerator

Storing chocolate in the refrigerator is not a good idea.. This practice, so widespread in summer to avoid melting, can lead to product alterationsso if you are a lover of this delight, pay attention to what Yes you can do to preserve chocolate well.

Leaving such food in the refrigerator puts its health at risk. flavor, texture and appearance. This is how he explains it Julio Mogrovejo, expert at the La Ibérica chocolate shop. “The chocolate It is like a sponge, and it will acquire all the smells of food preserved in the same refrigerator,” says the manager.

Storage conditions are relevant for the product to maintain its expected shelf life. In general, a dark chocolate or one with a high percentage of cocoa tends to keep better than one that has milk among its ingredients.

Where can I store – or hide – my chocolate, other than in the refrigerator?

“The environment must be as dry as possible and that the product is stored, preferably, in its original aluminum, although also, in the case of when we store it at home, in a bag where as much air as possible has been removed.”, points out the specialist.

Here, Mogrovejo recommends the vacuum packaging methodwhere air and oxygen are removed from the packaging, which helps prevent oxidation and prolong the shelf life and quality of a food.

The recommendation, especially in times of high temperatures, is that The chocolate is consumed quickly once it is removed from the cool, dry place without heat sources where it has to be stored.. Julio emphasizes that the safeguards must be even stricter when it comes to natural chocolate.

Why did my chocolate turn whitish? It’s bad?

The expert explains that when the chocolate is very cold, “Moisture adheres to its surface and that has other types of consequences, mainly in its appearance.“. The cold and humidity, very typical of the refrigerator, will cause the product to looks unpleasant, with stains.”

However, the “bad appearance” that our chocolate acquires when suddenly leaving a cold and humid environment such as the refrigerator, to move to a much warmer room temperature, It does not affect your consumption. It’s not that the chocolate has gone bad; eating it will not cause harm.

The explanation for this is simple: when the cocoa butter melts (due to the sudden change in temperature), The texture of the chocolate is altered and prints gray streaks on the surface. This is more of an aesthetic consequence.because the product is still in safe conditions to be ingested, the professional emphasizes.