Didn’t sleep well last night? The full moon could have something to do with it

Did you sleep badly last night? There is a good chance that people will point to the full moon as the culprit. But is that right? One thing is certain: the moon can have an effect on our sleep, but that has to do with the light. Inge Declercq, sleep expert and neurologist at the UZA, explains.

Certain studies show that some people sleep more restlessly and less deeply when there is a full moon, says Declercq. However, the reason why is not entirely clear to scientists. “It may have to do with the light,” she says. “If there are open skies at night and your curtains are not blackout enough, the moon’s light can shine through your eyelids and that can disrupt sleep.”

Too much light disrupts the production of the sleep hormone melatonin. “The production starts depending on the biorhythm, which is different for everyone, about two hours before your neurobiologically ideal sleep time. Too bright light or blue spectrum light from your smartphone or tablet can disrupt that production. This melatonin plays a role in initiating sleep, but also in sleep regulation throughout the night.”

A bad night’s sleep during a full moon can also be related to stress. “If you know that it is a full moon, this can also play a role unconsciously because there is often fear or anxiety. These are stressors that can cause you to sleep more restlessly.”

The temperature can also cause you to sleep poorly, but in the case of last night that may not be the cause. “An ideal room temperature is between 15 and 19 degrees. It is now a bit warmer than last week, but it is still only eight degrees at night. It may be that people have left their heating on and it becomes too warm in the room. But of course that has nothing to do with the moon.”

