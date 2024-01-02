Diego Bermúdez, awarded for his innovative methods of teaching Histology

Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Professor of Medicine Diego Bermúdez Flores, director of the department of Human Physiology, Human Histology, Pathological Anatomy and Sports Physical Education, has received this year the award for Best Teaching Practice awarded by the Lilly Foundation and the Chair of Medical Education of the University Complutense of Madrid, within the medical education awards that they announce annually. The particularity of the award is that it is the medical students themselves who propose the winner.

The jury has awarded the prize for Best Teaching Practice, at the proposal of the Medical students, to the ‘Histology’ project, directed by Professor Diego Bermúdez, from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Málaga for the innovative methodology used in the classroom with resources such as ‘podcasts’, word games or social networks, the acquisition of knowledge and the satisfaction of this tool in students and teachers. The topics on his Spotify account, Histolcast, are available both to his students and to any medical student interested in having a summary of these subjects.

Professor Bermúdez Flores addresses the histological structure of organs from a medical approach, which is the content of the subject. But he thought that it would be convenient for his students to relate these theoretical classes to the associated pathologies. This is how he decided to include short interviews with specialists in the subjects that are the subject of his summaries.

