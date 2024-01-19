Diego Rubio is about to return to Colo Colo

#Diego #Rubio #return #Colo #Colo

The former Colorado Rapids forward gained a lot of strength in the last few hours to become a new Cacique player.



The negotiation between Blanco y Negro and Arturo Vidal’s circle It has taken up a large part of Colo Colo’s agenda in recent days, which has caused some negotiations with reinforcement options in other areas of the field to stop.

However, during this Thursday afternoon the leadership not only pressed the accelerator for the possible arrival of King, but also for that of another player who debuted at the Monumental and who left at a very young age to play in Europe: Diego Rubio.

The name of the 30-year-old striker was discussed this day by the dealership’s board of directors, as DaleAlbo found out. Although he is not yet confirmed as a new reinforcement, He is about to seal his return to the Monumental to be an alternative in Jorge Almirón’s attack.

If the return materializes in the negotiation, the forward who is represented by Vibra Fútbol would arrive after playing 18 games in 2023 for the Colorado Rapids, where he was able to score five goals and three assists in just over 1,100 minutes in total.

The first step that Diego Rubio had in Colo Colo and his career abroad

At the beginning of 2011, when Américo Rubén Gallego took charge of the Colo Colo first team, Diego Rubio had space in the white attack that had Esteban Paredes and Ezequiel Miralles.

At 17 years old, he scored goals in the national tournament and in the Copa Libertadores. He managed to play only 10 official games, with six goals scored, before being sold to Sporting Lisbon..

But in the last 12 years he has not been able to have outstanding performances abroad. In addition to the Portuguese cast, he has played for Real Valladolid in Spain, Sandnes Ulf in Norway and Kansas City in the United States. His last team was the Colorado Rapids of the MLS, where in 121 games played he scored a total of 40 goals..