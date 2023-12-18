Diesel Bonus, the Government gives the ok: requirements and how to request it | You have to hurry

#Diesel #Bonus #Government #requirements #request #hurry

Diesel bonus, now everything changes

Incentives and bonuses also arrive from the Government for Diesel vehicles, a breath of fresh air for motorists.

The last few years have been a real torment for Italians, and the problems continue even now: prices have skyrocketedof anything, and now we have to give up everything even just to go shopping.

In addition to eating, there is another thing that many cannot do without: the car. Those who use it every day to go to work he is forced to shoulder this cost too.

What’s more, the government now expects motorists to switch to electric to reduce emissions and create a more sustainable world. While it’s a good move, this is an additional economic burden that not everyone can afford to face.

Now, however, the government has given the OK to a excellent bonus for diesel vehicles. Is he backtracking on the choice of electric? Here’s what the discount includes.

The transition to electric

Electric cars are a source of great discussion among Italians: there are those who only see disadvantages and those who instead argue that it is a necessary step for sustainability. In themselves, electric cars can really help change, but nNot everyone can afford to buy a new car. For this reason the government has provided some bonuses to encourage Italians to purchase them.

Anyone who scraps their car up to Euro 4 is entitled to a discount of 5,000 euros on the list price of an electric car, with the requirement, however, that the car does not cost more than 42,700 euros. If you don’t scrap the old car, then the bonus drops to 3,000 euros. Prices still remain prohibitive, but a new bonus could change the cards on the table and really help Italians.

Diesel bonus, finally some real help

We can no longer ignore the problem of air pollution, so something must be done to combat it. Here are some bonuses that you can request to save on your car and do better for the environment: those who own a Euro 3, 4 or 5 diesel car can ask for a bonus of 100 euros to purchase an annual public transport pass. The aim is to encourage people to use cars less and less and instead take advantage of public transport.

The bonus can also be requested as a refund by those who have already subscribed to the vehicles. The help is obviously designed only for owners of diesel cars and the bonus must be spent by the end of the month in which it is requested. To obtain it, simply go to the Piedmont region website and look for the “transport bonus” section; there it will be possible to fill out a form by entering all the necessary information. If you are a resident of Piedmont, it’s time to do your part to safeguard the environment. THEthe advantage is for you too: by using public transport you will save a lot on fuel!

