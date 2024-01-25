Diesel engine, don’t make this mistake | You spend a lot of money and they block you on the first review

#Diesel #engine #dont #mistake #spend #lot #money #block #review

Carrying out modification and correction, maintenance and repair operations on car engines and their parts and sections has always been a very delicate matter, to be left, if possible, to specialists. Not only.

If the interventions are of a restorative nature, the operations relative a corrective and manipulations aimed at remedying failures have, inevitably, their own crucial evidence which is based on need that the car works, in other cases the concept changes.

That is, if it is a question of changes, then you can’t think of everything it is always lawful, that every intervention is feasible as such: indeed. There are some that are prohibited or, in any case, very dangerous. THEin what sense?

Let’s take the diesel engine and one of the best-known operations: that of remapping. This is a mistake that should not be made, because in addition to making us spend a lot of money, it absolutely is prohibited. What happens if it is done?

When the car has to pass the revision, as is obligatory for each vehicle, then the remapping will immediately surface, and the car he comes blocked. But what is the purpose of remapping? First of all let’s say that it concerns the control unit.

Remapping the car’s ECU, what does it mean and why not do it

Remap the control unit it can be used to increase engine power by modifying the parameters of the injection of fuel for increase his effectiveness. Or for an optimization from the performance a low speeds, or for lower i consumption while keeping acceleration parameters high. In other cases, it is used for correct i limits Of speed.

Many cars today have limiters of speed to give safety and respect the rules, but modifying the parameters, this limit he comes bypassed. Sometimes mapping is also useful for correct the effects of some changes as in the case of adding a turbo of uno I unload a performance higher.

motor – Depositphotos.com – motorzoom.it

Negative consequences of remapping

Remapping can produce, if done with little skill, gods danni al motorto the engine or overheating the engine, reducing reliability of the vehicle or producing wear on various components. There may be damage in engine start, increases in consumption, and also plegal problems.

In particular, regulations may be violated emissions, on downloads, going to meet some pene, or as mentioned in the process of analyses, during the periodic inspection, lThe car can be rejected because the modifications made are not contemplated or permitted, thus creating a risk many and also blockages to the vehicle.