Diesel Engines: Why Are They More Economical?

#Diesel #Engines #Economical

Since their arrival in the automotive world, diesel engines powered by our old friend diesel, which despite losing some gas, is still extremely popular in Portugal, have always impressed in terms of power (torque), but also in terms of economy (consumption).

In the end, even if you are not an “expert” in the field, you must have the vague idea that a diesel engine tends to be more economical compared to a comparable gasoline engine.

This is exactly why, despite higher maintenance costs, Diesel was (and still is) best seller in several regions of the world. In fact, this is exactly why many enthusiasts continue to fail to understand the war against diesel in today’s automotive world. Especially when there are technological developments capable of increasing efficiency and strength, while controlling emissions of polluting gases.

Well, at a time when the number of sales of diesel cars is falling sharply, and the vast majority of manufacturers have already given up on launching new Diesel models, have you ever thought about why diesel engines are (still) the champions in the economy of fuel?

If so, you’ve come to the right place! To explain things, we will announce here the 3 most important features for all this “savings” to happen.

Diesel vs gasoline engines!

1. Higher thermal efficiency in Diesel.

Well, a higher thermal efficiency means that your car’s engine is able to use more of the potential of the fuel it puts in the vehicle’s tank into useful energy, instead of just transforming it into heat, which has to be be dissipated.

(Yes, in any combustion engine, the vast majority of the potential energy the fuel puts into your car is “lost” in heat.)

In short, diesel engines, in general, guarantee greater thermal efficiency compared to comparable gasoline engines.

2. Diesel Cycle

This famous term briefly describes the way the Diesel engine works. (The Gasoline engine works through the Otto cycle.)

What changes? Well, in diesel engines, the compression ratio is significantly higher, to the point where a spark plug is not needed for fuel.

More specifically, the diesel engine ignites the fuel through the high pressure inside the cylinder, while the gasoline engine generally needs a way to spark and start the process.

Use: As a rule, because there are some gasoline engines on the market with the ability to create ignition from compression, as is the case with some Mazda Skyactiv engines. Get to know this type of engine with the analysis we did of the new Mazda CX-5! – (Analysis) Mazda CX-5 2022: Driving comfort and stability!

3. Energy content!

Finally, we come to the big elephant in the room!

Gasoline and Diesel are not the same. Between the two types of fuel there is always one with a higher energy content. In this case, in the same liquid quantity, diesel has a higher energy content compared to gasoline. In a nutshell, for the exact same amount of fuel, diesel offers more energy.

On average, diesel produces ~13% more energy for the same net quantity as gasoline!

Conclusion

This way, putting everything together, the useful and the pleasant are combined! In other words, with a more thermally efficient engine, with an operating cycle that is also more efficient, all associated with a fuel capable of producing more energy… We have an engine capable of offering better averages, with greater durability, etc…

In short, there are still a few more details, but these are the three main points that make diesel engines the fuel economy champions.

What is your preference, do you prefer driving in a diesel car full of torque, or the explosive reaction of a gasoline engine? Share your opinion and experiences with each engine in the comments below.