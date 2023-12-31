Diesel vehicles, 37 million polluting ones in Italy. The solution? “Make them run on LPG”

#Diesel #vehicles #million #polluting #Italy #solution #run #LPG

In 2035, vehicles powered by diesel petrol will no longer be able to circulate, as a solution can be achieved by transforming them into bi-fuel LPG

LPG bi-fuel diesel vehicles – sportnews.eu

On January 1, 2035, in just over ten years, unless the European Union changes, cars powered by diesel petrol will no longer be able to be sold. And their circulation on the streets of our country will only be allowed for a short time. The reason is clear, diesel-powered cars, especially if not maintained with due expertise, they have a very large level of pollution.

The numbers certify, plastically, what has been evoked. In Italy, data from the PRA, Public Automotive Registry, circulate just under 41 million cars. Of these, 17 million are diesel powered. An abnormal figure, higher than the European average. A fact that becomes more acute, in terms of ecological transition, by thinking about the various levels of Euro Categories.

Yes, because of the 41 million cars in circulation, 27%, approximately 9 million, are below Euro 3 and are therefore potentially destined to disappear in an average short time. Among these, obviously, they are the masters old diesel cars, those built before 1995 and which still represent an important part of the Italian car fleet. Obviously, cars powered by petrol and diesel have updated their technology over the years, so much so that diesel cars exist Euro 4 and Euro 5.

How to transform your diesel car into bifuel LPG

LPG bi-fuel diesel vehicles, limited traffic zones – sportnews.eu But despite this, fate seems sealed on January 1, 2035, which today appears very far away is actually much closer than it seems. And at this point the doubt is: a mass change of cars, a modification of the norm or, as revealed by the online edition of a well-known national newspaper, find technological alternatives.

Technological alternatives that have found their cradle in Italy. The alternative comes from a small town in the Province of Arezzo, almost on the border with Umbria, Sansepolcro, where a local company, the World Gas he designed and patented a system to make diesel cars bi-fuel. The mechanism is explained on the company’s official website. First of all, it should be underlined that the system is approved by the Ministry of Transport and is developed through a mixture composed of 60 percent diesel and 40 percent LPG, Liquefied Petroleum Gas.

The mixture, thus composed, allows you to reduce fine particles by 70% and CO2 emissions by up to 80%.. A real leap into the future starting from the principle that the approval actually allows its use and development, starting today, throughout the national territory. Is it the panacea for all ills? We’ll find out soon