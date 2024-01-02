Diet: what fruits and vegetables should you consume to improve nutrition and lose fat? – People – Culture

#Diet #fruits #vegetables #consume #improve #nutrition #lose #fat #People #Culture

Harvard University, through its health page, recommends that a healthy diet is one in which various fruits and vegetables are consumed. However, it is clear that no food is enough to provide all the nutrients the body needs. For this reason, you should plan a healthy eating plan that contains everything you need.

What fruits should be consumed to improve nutrition?

As defined by the academy, the consumption of vegetables and fruits can reduce blood pressure, the risk of heart disease, prevent some types of cancer and have a positive effect on blood sugar.

For its part, the World Health Organization defines these foods as an essential component of a healthy diet.

Various foods help lose fat.

Expert Belén Acero, pharmacist and nutrition specialist, owner of Farmacia Avenida de América, explains why these foods cannot be missing when it comes to losing weight.

“Fruits are rich in vitamins and minerals, they have a high water content, and, as we have already mentioned, they contain fiber, which also helps us regulate intestinal transit and avoid constipation,” explained the expert. through their social networks.

The United States university shares some of the fruits that cannot be missed when it comes to wanting to lose weight. Below is the list:

Apple.

Strawberry.

Kiwi.

Watermelon.

Papaya.

Pera.

Lemon.

Piña.

Watermelon.

Orange.

Mango.

Blueberries.

Mayo Clinic explains that apples, one of the first on the list, are a good source of fiber and contain vitamin C, an antioxidant that protects the body’s cells. In fact, thanks to its high water level, it hydrates the body and reduces hunger.

What are the vegetables that help you have a healthy diet and lose weight?

According to Harvard, vegetables have several benefits. For example, the consumption of green leaves, such as lettuce, spinach, chard, is strongly associated with preventing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, bok choy and kale also contribute to a person’s health.

“As for vegetables, they are effective in weight loss diets for several reasons. They usually have a low calorie intake and are, at the same time, very rich in nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals essential for our daily lives,” he says. nutrition specialist Belén Acero.

The university shares a list of some of these foods that contain various vitamins and nutrients that help you lose weight.

Asparagus.

Chard.

Celery.

Zucchini.

Spinach.

Mushroom.

Carrot.

Broccoli.

Cucumber.

Lettuce.

Eggplant.

Remember that a balanced diet is one that contains all food groups. That is, milk and its derivatives, meat, eggs, fish, legumes, fruits and vegetables. As well as cereals and fats.

Consuming just one can have counterproductive effects on your health. Also, if you want to lose weight, always consult a health specialist for possible nutrition plans.

