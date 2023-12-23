Dietlikon ZH: Sports car crashes into undergrowth during overtaking maneuvers

#Dietlikon #Sports #car #crashes #undergrowth #overtaking #maneuvers

Published23. December 2023, 11:11 p.m

Dietlikon ZH: Sports car driver lands in forest after overtaking maneuver

A sports car driver lost control of his vehicle while overtaking a tractor and ended up in the undergrowth. The driver and passenger were uninjured – the driver was arrested.

out1 / 1

At approximately the level of “Heerenbaenkliweg”, the driver accelerated his vehicle to overtake a tractor.

Zurich Cantonal Police

At around 3 p.m., a driver was driving a sports car on Alte Winterthurerstrasse in the direction of Bassersdorf. At about Heerenbaenkliweg, the driver accelerated his vehicle to overtake a tractor in front of him, as the Zurich cantonal police wrote in a media release.

For unknown reasons, the driver lost control of his car during the overtaking maneuver in the slight right-hand bend. He ended up in the opposite lane and rode on the bike path for a few meters before finally driving into the adjacent undergrowth. There he drove around several trees and bushes before his vehicle came to a stop.

The driver and passenger remained uninjured

The 39-year-old driver and his 19-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital to be checked. Medical examination revealed that both men were uninjured and were therefore released. The driver was arrested for a “seriously gross traffic violation” and will be transferred to the Winterthur/Unterland public prosecutor’s office after being questioned by the police.

Due to the accident, Alte Winterthurerstrasse had to be closed for several hours in the area between Klotenerstrasse and Dietlikerstrasse. The local fire department set up a diversion.

Have you been following on Whatsapp for 20 minutes?

Stay informed and subscribe to the 20 Minutes WhatsApp channel: Then you will receive an update with our most moving stories directly to your cell phone in the morning and evening – hand-picked, informative and inspiring.