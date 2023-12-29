Differences between flu A, flu B and cold: symptoms and treatment

#Differences #flu #flu #cold #symptoms #treatment

When a health authority in Spain reminds that mild cases of a condition should not end up in the emergency room, the seriousness of the matter in terms of the saturation of these services is evident. The fact that Aragon has exceeded the baseline threshold of flu cases per 100,000 inhabitants (59.6) allows us to affirm that we are facing a high incidence of this annoying visitor to our body, which, as tradition says, usually stays for a while. week with each affected person, at least in terms of symptoms: three of rising, one of stabilization and another three of falling. The current problem, a few days before welcoming the new year, is that these flus are spread more by family contact during the holidays, the sharp drop in temperatures and the fact that everyone currently has someone in their immediate environment. with coughs, sneezes and runny nose.

Some centers and hospitals in the Community of Madrid they have begun to notice the increase in patientsas unions and associations have denounced, which indicate that this rebound is added to an “insufficient” staff provision.

Dr. Luis Miguel García, family doctor and president of the Aragonese Society of Family and Community Medicine, clarifies that any respiratory viral infection can be complicated, but the normal thing is four days of fever with a sudden crash. “At this moment various viruses that are coexisting among us.”

Differences between flu A, B and cold

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are four types of influenza viruses: A, B, C and D. Influenza viruses type A and B are the most common and cause seasonal epidemics of the disease:

Type A viruses They are further classified into subtypes according to the combinations of proteins on their surface. Currently, subtypes A (H1N1) and A (H3N2) circulate among humans. A (H1N1) is also currently known as A (H1N1) pdm09, since it caused the 2009 pandemic and replaced the A (H1N1) virus that was circulating until then. All known pandemics have been caused by influenza type A viruses.

Type B viruses They are not classified into subtypes, but can be divided into lineages: B/Yamagata and B/Victoria.

Type C viruses They are detected less frequently and usually cause mild infections, making them of no importance from a public health point of view.

Type D viruses They mainly affect livestock and do not appear to cause infection or disease in humans.

The differences between flu A and flu B is that A is the most serious as it has a greater capacity for mutation and can pass from animals to humans.. This is what happened with epidemics such as the 2004 bird flu or the 2009 swine flu.

Type B flu is milder and exclusively affects humans and its symptoms, because the virus mutates two or three times more slowly than A and, therefore, allows us to develop greater immunity. The negative part of the matter is that Symptoms usually last longer and are especially harmful among young people and children.since it is more prevalent among people in this age group.

Among the common symptoms of the flu, which appear even 24 hours after being exposed to infection, are chills, fatigue, fever, headache, loss of appetite, nausea, excessive runny nose, and sore throat. The symptoms of a common cold are usually a stuffy nose, cough, sore throat and, rarely, fever, tiredness and sneezing. They appear between one and three days after being exposed to the virus, and are completely cured in less than 10 days.

Treatment for respiratory viruses

Dr. García clarifies that the treatment in all these cases is simple: paracetamol and ibuprofen since the antibiotic is taken from the fourth or fifth day when the disease becomes complicated. “You consider the antibiotic after the fourth or fifth day, when it becomes complicated. “If the infection is nasal and it seems to ‘go down’ to the chest, it doesn’t go down; it is a superinfection, another bug, probably a bacteria that affects the bronchi. There you will need the antibiotic, to combat this new infection.”

García asks for sanity so as not to infect the rest of his family and friends. “Whoever is bad, avoid hanging out with elderly or immunocompromised people, or wear a mask; take precautions.”