Differences between raw and cooked salmon according to nutritionists

Salmon is known for its pink meat and distinctive flavor; It is appreciated throughout the world as a nutritious, delicious and versatile food. Its meat is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and is an excellent source of protein with a low saturated fat content. This type of fish is found in various marine ecosystems, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, and its life cycle plays a crucial role in the health of these ecosystems.

In addition to its importance as a food, salmon also plays an important role in the culture and tradition of many coastal communities. It is prepared in various ways, such as grilled, baked, smoked or in sushi. Its culinary versatility makes it a highly appreciated ingredient in world cuisine.

Benefits and nutrients of salmon

As indicated by nutritionist Jamie Johnson on the ‘Health’ web portal, this type of fish is a good source of:

Iodine.

Lean protein.

Omega-3 fatty acids, which are healthy fats.

Vitamins A, B and E.

Potassium.

Differences between raw and cooked salmon

It is believed that the main difference between the two is that fish when cooked can lose a large amount of nutrients, however, according to a study carried out by dietitian and researcher Oddrun Gudbrandsen and her team, this is not true and that cooked salmon is not less nutritious than raw. Other differences may be:

Parasites: These can cause malnutrition, weight loss, nutrient deficiencies and serious acute illnesses without treatment. Cooking salmon properly greatly reduces the likelihood of people becoming infected and makes it safer for human consumption.

Texture: Cooked salmon can become firmer, while raw salmon tends to be softer and more delicate.

Flavor: Raw salmon has a fresher, milder flavor, while cooked salmon can develop smoky or toasted flavors, depending on the cooking method.

Preparation: raw salmon is ideal for dishes such as sushi or ceviche, while cooked salmon can be adapted to a greater variety of recipes.

Who can’t eat raw salmon?

According to an article published by Alaskan Salmon Company, people with the following characteristics should avoid consuming this product without first cooking it: