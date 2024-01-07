Differences between raw and cooked salmon according to nutritionists

#Differences #raw #cooked #salmon #nutritionists
Salmon is known for its pink meat and distinctive flavor; It is appreciated throughout the world as a nutritious, delicious and versatile food. Its meat is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and is an excellent source of protein with a low saturated fat content. This type of fish is found in various marine ecosystems, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, and its life cycle plays a crucial role in the health of these ecosystems.
In addition to its importance as a food, salmon also plays an important role in the culture and tradition of many coastal communities. It is prepared in various ways, such as grilled, baked, smoked or in sushi. Its culinary versatility makes it a highly appreciated ingredient in world cuisine.
Benefits and nutrients of salmon
As indicated by nutritionist Jamie Johnson on the ‘Health’ web portal, this type of fish is a good source of:
- Iodine.
- Lean protein.
- Omega-3 fatty acids, which are healthy fats.
- Vitamins A, B and E.
- Potassium.
Differences between raw and cooked salmon
It is believed that the main difference between the two is that fish when cooked can lose a large amount of nutrients, however, according to a study carried out by dietitian and researcher Oddrun Gudbrandsen and her team, this is not true and that cooked salmon is not less nutritious than raw. Other differences may be:
Who can’t eat raw salmon?
Also read
According to an article published by Alaskan Salmon Company, people with the following characteristics should avoid consuming this product without first cooking it:
- Pregnant women: Raw salmon can potentially contain harmful bacteria and parasites that can affect the health of the woman and fetus.
- Young Children: Children, especially those with developing immune systems, are more susceptible to foodborne illnesses caused by bacteria or parasites.
- Elderly: Older adults may have weakened immune systems. It is recommended that they consume well-cooked fish to reduce the risk of illness.
- People with compromised immune systems: People with medical conditions or treatments that weaken their immune system, such as HIV/AIDS, cancer, or organ transplant recipients, should avoid consuming raw fish due to the risk of infections.