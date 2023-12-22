Different CBT treatments equally effective against fibromyalgia

#CBT #treatments #equally #effective #fibromyalgia

In Sweden, approximately 200,000 people live with fibromyalgia today. It is a long-term pain condition with widespread pain, fatigue and stiffness in the body.

There is currently no curative treatment for fibromyalgia and existing drugs often do not have a sufficiently good effect.

Treatment through cognitive behavioral therapy, CBT, has been shown to have some effect. But it has been unclear which form of CBT gives the best results.

Two different forms of CBT

A new study has now compared two different forms of Internet-based cognitive behavioral therapy to see how well they contribute to reducing symptoms in fibromyalgia.

One form is so-called exposure-based CBT. It means that the participant systematically and repeatedly approaches situations or activities that were previously avoided because they are linked to pain, psychological discomfort or symptoms such as fatigue and cognitive problems.

The other is traditional CBT where the participant gets to work with different strategies during the treatment. This can involve relaxation, activity planning, physical exercise, dealing with negative thoughts and improving sleep.

Equivalent results

In the study, roughly 270 people with fibromyalgia were randomly assigned to the various treatments, which were given via the internet. All had regular contact with their own therapist.

The study showed that traditional CBT was broadly equivalent to the newer form of treatment, exposure-based CBT. That surprised the researchers.

– The result was surprising because our hypothesis, based on previous research, was that the new exposure-based form would be more effective. Our study shows that the traditional form can give an equally good result and thus contributes to the discussion in the field, says Maria Hedman-Lagerlöf, psychologist and researcher at the Karolinska Institutet.

Both treatments reduced symptoms

The participants had to answer questions about their well-being and their problems before, during and after the treatment. After the ten-week treatment, 60 percent of the patients who received exposure-based CBT stated that they had been helped by their treatment. Among the patients who received traditional CBT, 59 percent stated that the treatment helped.

– That both treatments were associated with a marked reduction in the participants’ symptoms and functional impact, and that the effects persisted for twelve months after the end of the treatment, indicates that the internet as a treatment format can be of great clinical benefit for people with fibromyalgia, says Maria Hedman-Lagerlöf and continues:

– This is good news because it enables more people to have access to treatment.

The study is a collaboration between Karolinska Institutet and Uppsala University.

Scientific study:

Effect of exposure-based versus traditional cognitive behavior therapy for fibromyalgia: A two-site single-blind randomized controlled trial, Pain.

Contact:

Maria Hedman-Lagerlöf, licensed psychologist and researcher

Center for Psychiatry Research at the Department of Clinical Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet, [email protected]