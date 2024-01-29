Difficult inclusion of disabled children

During the launch of the “Mahay” project concerning inclusive education for all people with disabilities, this Friday at Carlton, by CBM.

Inclusive education has not yet been achieved. Thousands of children with disabilities are outside of schools.

Inclusive education is still a long-term task. In addition, the number of children and young people with disabilities is increasing. In addition, the techniques and personnel essential for the care activity should be improved. The latest report from the United Nations Children’s Fund, released in 2023, is worrying since almost half of children and young people with disabilities are outside of schools. “Only 44.5% of children with disabilities are enrolled in schools. Which means that more than 56% of these children are still deprived of education in Madagascar,” according to this report from Unicef.

This report mentions that in addition to the disability situation of children and adolescents, several other factors influence their schooling. These are, among other things, the sex and level of education of the head of the household. The survey reveals that respondents from households headed by women are more likely to be enrolled in school than those from households headed by men. “In 45.8% of cases, the disabled children interviewed from households headed by women were in school while this proportion is 43.08% in households headed by men.” Furthermore, regarding the level of education of the head of the household, the data revealed that the higher the level of education of the head of the household, the more likely the disabled child/adolescent is to be enrolled in school. Indeed, 52.63% of households whose head of household has a higher level of education have their children in school compared to 48.17% of households whose head has less education.

Development actor

It is also to remedy this that the CBM’s “global disability inclusion” program was launched. The third phase of this program, especially the “Mahay” project, has gained momentum since this Friday at Carlton. This international organization also joins Unicef ​​in this task in order to increase the schooling rate of these disabled children, and also to reduce their difficulties.

The “Mahay” project consists of establishing an educational standard for these children in terms of training and also infrastructure in order to offer quality education for these children who cannot fully enjoy their physical or mental faculties.

“For this third phase of the project which will last until 2026, we plan to enroll thousands of children in school. We work with FJKM, FLM schools and public schools to integrate these children,” explains Satry Ramaroson, CBM country director. Strategies include teacher training to better handle these different children and the renewal of infrastructure so that it is adequate and meets needs. We must also work on increasing the endurance of these children to stay in school due to their difficulties.

For this third phase, the project will launch in the Analamanga, Alaotra-Mangoro, Vakinankaratra and Atsinanana region with around a hundred partner schools. The Ministry of National Education (MEN) effectively supports the CBM to achieve this objective so that these children can be agents of development, and also to prevent these children from being burdens on their families.

“When we observe disabled children who have already enjoyed their right to education, we notice that they have become independent and could be economic actors after having followed training corresponding to their needs and desires,” says the director of non-formal education with the MEN, Serge Dieu Donné Mamba.

Miora Raharisolo