JVTech News “Difficulty accessing the Wi-Fi network”: the latest Windows 11 update creates major connection problems for some users

Published on 12/19/2023 at 3:50 p.m.

A complicated end of the year for Windows 11

The recent Windows 11 update, called KB5033375 and dated December 2023, is supposed to be an essential security update to fix several bugs. However, it is proving to be a real nightmare for certain universities and SMEs, who have been reporting faulty Wi-Fi connections for several days after installing this update.

The Windows Latest site, which has had access to several reports, indicates that this update could disrupt Wi-Fi connections, resulting in reduced speeds, especially in the case of configurations with several access points, which is the norm in universities. Although Microsoft has yet to officially respond, users note that the issue was already spotted in an earlier optional update (KB5032288). It therefore seems that the bug affects at least two December updates: KB5033375 (mandatory security update) and KB5032288 (optional update).

Incompatibility with certain wireless adapters

Some suggest that the problem mainly concerns older Qualcomm wireless adapters, often used in higher education institutions. Supporting documents from the University of New Haven and Brunel University London confirm that This update makes it difficult or impossible to connect to wireless networks.

The first establishment warns that“A recent Windows update released on 12/12/2023 prevented users from connecting to wireless networks. This update is known as KB5033375. » While the second explains: “If you have a Windows 10 or 11 laptop and recently downloaded an update from Microsoft, you may have difficulty accessing campus Wi-Fi. »

A university system administrator even assumes that the problem could be specifically related to an incompatibility between the Qualcomm QCA61x4a wireless adapter and Windows update. However, it seems that this bug also affects the PEAP (for Protected Extensible Authentication Protocol) settings in Windows, disrupted by recent updates. Next to that, This December 2023 update is the last update of the year for Windows 11 and is of particular importanceespecially for everything related to improvements to the Copilot assistant.

In detail, this update aims to improve the Copilot experience on the desktop by supporting multiple screens, thus providing greater flexibility to users. But unfortunately for the American giant and its OS, these benefits are currently overshadowed by the Wi-Fi issues experienced by many users. And it is also annoying for the latter who therefore find themselves confronted with a dilemma between the benefits of Copilot and the stability of their Wi-Fi connectionwhile waiting for Microsoft to offer a solution to this persistent problem.