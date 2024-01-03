Digestion: what are the real benefits of bifidus yogurt?

#Digestion #real #benefits #bifidus #yogurt

Advertisers tout their many benefits for digestion, but are bifidus yogurts really better than classic yogurts? We take stock.

03/01/2024

They are known to facilitate digestion and pamper our intestinal microbiota. Yogurts with active bifidus are popular in our fridges. Bifidus are bacteria of the genus Bifidobacterium, used in the food industry as a lactic ferment. But what are their real benefits and do they have a real effect on our digestive health?

“Good” bacteria

“The principle of these bifidus yogurts is the same as that of fermented foods : we bring bacteria to our digestive tract to try to balance or promote the good balance of our bacteria inside, particularly the colon“, explains Doctor Diana Kadouch, nutritionist.

These bacteria are therefore considered probiotics: they are micro-organisms which have a beneficial effect on the intestinal microbiota, that is to say all the micro-organisms (yeasts, bacteria) which live in our intestine.

“A real impact on our colon”

In summary: yes, fermented yogurts, including those with bifidus, but also classic yogurts, cheese, kefir, provide interesting bacteria for the good health of our intestinal microbiota.

So there exists “a very real impact of these dairy products on our colon“, insists the nutritionist doctor.

Can you eat yogurt if you have lactose intolerance?

Good to know: people with lactose intolerance can still consume dairy products and benefit from the contribution of these good bacteria. “Dairy products can be lactose-free and very rich in bacteria“, specifies Dr. Kadouch.

Most yogurts, fermented milks such as kefir, hard cheeses (Emmental, Comté, Parmesan Gouda, etc.) but also soft or semi-hard cheeses (brie, tomme, camembert, raclette cheese. ..) contain little or no lactose.