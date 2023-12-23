Digital Foundry has selected the games with the best graphics of 2023

#Digital #Foundry #selected #games #graphics

The editors of Digital Foundry have traditionally prepared a ranking of games with the best graphics this year. And that this time there really was a lot to choose from. A number of purely current-gen titles began to be released and we could see the first 3rd party games built on UE5. In the end, the games that used in-house technology dazzled the most, but we’ll get to that later.

An expansion appeared in honorable mentions Burning Shores for Horizon Forbidden West (the base game was the overall winner last year), which took us up to the clouds, a climbing game Jusantwhich bets on a simple artstyle with impressive lighting powered by Lumen technology from UE5, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon for unique art direction, Metroid Prime Remasteredwhich is beyond belief that it can run on Switch, and finally Dead Space Remakewhich bets on extremely impressive lighting.

In the ranking itself, it was placed in the tenth position Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which despite all kinds of technical problems manages to look beautiful. It followed Final Fantasy XVI, which can also look very impressive, although not completely consistent. He finished in eighth place Robocop: Rogue City, according to Digital Foundry, this year’s best example of Unreal Engine 5, it can make excellent use of all three leading technologies: Lumen, Nanite and Virtual Shadow Maps. Capcom’s games built on the RE Engine look consistently great, so it’s no surprise that it also made the list Resident Evil 4 Remakewhose strengths are, for example, excellent character models with realistic hair.

In the sixth and fifth place, there were games from a slightly different barrel. He was in a lower position Hi-Fi Rushwhich bets on unique stylization and animation, and consequently very original Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which shows really incredible things from a creative point of view. And as Alex Battaglia rightly points out, unlike a lot of other Switch titles, it doesn’t suffer from too much aliasing. He then finished just behind the podium Marvel’s Spider-Man 2which builds on the foundations of previous games from the Insomniac studio, but raises the quality to a higher level, and above all, it is one of the best examples of ray tracing on consoles.

The top 3 were more or less clear, but John Linneman, Alex Battaglia and Oliver Mackenzie debated the order itself only in the video. Cyberpunk 2077 was placed on the bronze level (in-house RED Engine) s path tracingem (with RT Overdrive mode), which raised lighting to a completely different level, although of course it requires high performance. The first two took a particularly long time to decide, however, Alan Wake 2 (in-house engine Northlight) eventually took second place with a great environment, character models and, in terms of lighting, also path tracing.

The absolute winner was one of the last titles of this year – Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (in-house engine Snowdrop) by Massive Entertainment. Although the editors of DF agreed that Alan Wake 2 was the best in terms of visuals, considering the scope of the game, Avatar still had the upper hand by a hair. It offers the beautiful world of Pandora in game form and makes great use of ray tracing, unlike AW2 on consoles as well. No matter which platform you play Avatar on, you can look forward to a powerful visual experience.