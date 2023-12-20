Digital texts negatively affect children’s learning

#Digital #texts #negatively #affect #childrens #learning

For many years, researchers have believed that reading printed text – whether at school or in leisure time – promotes reading and comprehension skills.

Worse reading comprehension



This now turns out to be completely correct, say researchers after analyzing a total of 25 studies with approximately 470,000 participants. The research, which is published in the journal Review of Educational Research and is the first of its kind, shows that there is in fact no relationship between digital reading and improved reading comprehension among elementary and middle school students.

“Overall, we have observed that among children learning to read, reading from digital devices does not appear to have the same effect on reading comprehension as traditional reading. Our observations are particularly surprising when compared to what we already know about the established positive relationship between reading frequency and print reading comprehension “, explains one of the researchers who did studiesLidia Altamura, who is a PhD student at the University of Valencia in Spain.