Digital texts negatively affect children’s learning

#Digital #texts #negatively #affect #childrens #learning

For many years, researchers have believed that reading printed text – whether at school or in leisure time – promotes reading and comprehension skills.

Worse reading comprehension

This now turns out to be completely correct, say researchers after analyzing a total of 25 studies with approximately 470,000 participants. The research, which is published in the journal Review of Educational Research and is the first of its kind, shows that there is in fact no relationship between digital reading and improved reading comprehension among elementary and middle school students.

“Overall, we have observed that among children learning to read, reading from digital devices does not appear to have the same effect on reading comprehension as traditional reading. Our observations are particularly surprising when compared to what we already know about the established positive relationship between reading frequency and print reading comprehension “, explains one of the researchers who did studiesLidia Altamura, who is a PhD student at the University of Valencia in Spain.

Also Read:  The Ministry's indications for Covid after the increase in infections in view of Christmas 2023: what changes

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Bills, help for those with health problems: how it works
Bills, help for those with health problems: how it works
Posted on
Municipality of Viana deprived of electricity –
Municipality of Viana deprived of electricity –
Posted on
READING – The library man to discover
READING – The library man to discover
Posted on
Latest political news, live | Sánchez celebrates that Feijóo “rectify” in his “effort to stand him down” | Spain
Latest political news, live | Sánchez celebrates that Feijóo “rectify” in his “effort to stand him down” | Spain
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News