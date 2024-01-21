“Digital twins”, a disruptive innovation that will accelerate the advancement of medicine

#Digital #twins #disruptive #innovation #accelerate #advancement #medicine

Many clinical experiments will advance rapidly and the risk in patients trying new medications will be reduced, thanks to the use of “digital twins” of patients, which are new technologies that take a patient’s data and simulate all their reactions or changes within a computer. versus a treatment. These models are used to improve precision medical care for patients and their most advanced versions were presented at the world’s largest technology fair, Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, held this January in Las Vegas, United States.

A digital twin or Digital twin is the digital replica of a product, service or process. The IBM company defines it as a virtual representation of an object or system that spans its life cycle, is updated based on data in real time and uses simulation, machine learning and reasoning to help in decision making.

The most advanced and daring scenario of this technology is to generate digital twins of people, focused on certain processes or specific organs of the human body; For example: in October 2021, the Dell company partnered with the i2b2 tranSMART Foundation, which is an open source community, to test a precision medicine project, with the aim of monitoring the evolution of those patients who present strange symptoms. of the so-called Long COVID or extended COVID-19. In that case, patients collaborated with the generation of data for their digital twins, with the goal of being able to participate in clinical research, while still being able to preserve the privacy of all their other daily activities.

THEY INCORPORATE AI

During CES 2024, different technology developers presented evidence of why this technology is already disruptive in healthcare. Virtual twins are already impacting research in fields such as cardiology, neurology, oncology, virology and ophthalmology, from replacing traditional animal testing to applying precision medicine in clinical practice.

Additionally, viewers witnessed how virtual twins are replacing humans as test subjects in clinical trials.

French software company Dassault Systèmes showcased the latest innovations in human virtual twins that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to set a new standard for precision healthcare, as well as accelerate revolutionary advances in medical research and trial efficiency. clinical.

New digital solutions in this field include the creation of virtual environments where technology and healthcare converge, exploring the heart, brain, lungs, gut and eyes, to understand how a personal virtual twin can guide what what you eat, how you exercise and more.

Presentations from the French group, founded in 1981, included hands-on demonstrations of the Living Heart and Living Brain collaborative projects, Dassault Systèmes’ MEDIDATA clinical trial virtualization solutions, and the future of personalized nutrition from its retail and consumer goods industry. packaged.

In its exhibitions with volunteer audiences it was possible to see how virtual twins are already shaping current medical care and at the same time revolutionizing the future of biological sciences.

Likewise, Dassault Systémes presented the ENRICHMENT project, which is a collaboration with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States. This aims to establish new standards in clinical research. With this experiment, healthcare professionals can observe how human virtual twins represent one of the best prospects for extending life expectancy through case studies featuring the virtual twin of a marathon runner and a personalized diet through of an individual’s microbiome.

In a parallel exhibit, Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Lab, an open innovation lab and startup accelerator, highlighted three pioneering women-led startups at CES Eureka Park: Dotlumen, Flexpenser and Brainsight.AI. Visitors appreciated the future with virtual guide dogs and assisted driving technologies for the blind, sustainability innovations that eliminate food waste and neurological diagnostics based on artificial intelligence; all accelerated by virtual twins.

Digital twins were born in the aerospace industry

Manufacturing spaceships requires large sums of money; Losing them during testing is a serious waste of time and human effort. For this reason, NASA created the concept of digital twins to have several ship models that only exist in virtual environments and are subjected to different tests to generate data on how to build the physical prototype of a ship. For almost 50 years, this concept was used primarily in the aeronautical and automotive industries, but starting in 2010 it was identified by other industries, including financial ones, to model products and scenarios that avoid accidents and costly surprises.