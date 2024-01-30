‘Digital twins’ outcome for heart patients: can predict treatment effect

#Digital #twins #outcome #heart #patients #predict #treatment #effect

Both Maastricht UMC+ and UMC Utrecht participated in the research. 45 heart patients with a pacemaker participated in the study. According to the researchers, it is an accessible way to provide better care that is more tailored to the patient’s needs.

A digital twin: what exactly is that? According to research leader Joost Lumens, professor of biomedical technology at Maastricht University, it is a digital replica of the human cardiovascular system. “It simulates the function of the heart,” says Lumens.

According to Lumens, the model is not new. “It has been used for 25 years and is continuously being developed. But at first the model was only for research: mechanisms of diseases were examined. This research was the first to look at what the effect of a treatment would be, and with good luck.”

The study looked at the medical records of patients who already had a pacemaker before they received one. The computer model used this data to create a digital twin and it was examined how well the pacemaker treatment would work. The results turned out to correspond very well with what the results actually were.

Less animal testing?

According to the researchers, this model can help cardiologists make better diagnoses. But there would be even more advantages: the digital twin can also be tested with medicines, which will help reduce the need for laboratory animals to be used for research into cardiovascular disease. It can also help medical students during their training.

Other applications

According to Lumens, the same concept of simulation already exists in other industries. “Think of the aircraft industry, where new aircraft are first extensively tested in a simulation. Or Formula 1, where they can calculate exactly how a car – with any adjustments – performs on a specific circuit. But this is also for healthcare a nice application.”

According to the researchers, this method paves the way for medical treatments that are precisely tailored to the individual.

Because ultimately it is of course primarily about the patient. It is important to mention that it cannot yet be used immediately. “But it can really provide many benefits. You must not forget that such an operation is really radical. A pacemaker works well for most patients, but not for everyone. Sometimes it is difficult to find the right settings for the patient. for example. And it is also very expensive if the treatment does not work. That is why it is extra nice if this can be checked in advance in the future.”

We’ll have to wait a while for that. Lumens expects that in ten years’ time there will certainly be a lot of work in healthcare with digital twins. “With these promising results, we now want to set up further studies so that we can come one step closer to the actual use of this innovation by cardiologists,” says Lumens.