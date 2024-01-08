Diligent mouse cleans up workbench of British nature photographer | Abroad

#Diligent #mouse #cleans #workbench #British #nature #photographer

British nature photographer Rodney Holbrook noticed that items in his shed mysteriously change places at night. To unmask the perpetrator, he set up a camera. A mouse turns out to be to blame.

The images show the mouse dragging items lying around to a container on the workbench. According to Holbrook, the animal has been clearing away belongings in his shed in the Welsh town of Builth Wells for two months.

When Holbrook discovered the mouse’s diligent work, he decided to challenge the animal. He left larger and heavier items on his workbench, but they did not deter the mouse. The rodent drags screws and bolts, among other things.

Holbrook thinks the mouse uses the stuff to hide his nuts, he tells BBC News. The photographer makes optimal use of his animal householder. “I don’t tidy up anymore. I leave the stuff next to the bowl and in the morning the animal has put it back in.”

It is not the first time that a mouse has been discovered to help clean up at night. In 2019, a similar scene was caught on camera in a shed in Bristol.

Remarkably, that mouse was also filmed with a Holbrook camera. The photographer had lent the device to a friend because he wanted to find out what happened at night in his shed.

