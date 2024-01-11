Dimitrov – Fuchovic at the start. Grigor is in Medvedev’s quarter – TennisKafe

#Dimitrov #Fuchovic #start #Grigor #Medvedevs #quarter #TennisKafe

Grigor Dimitrov will begin his participation at the Australian Open 2024 with a match against Marton Fučović, the draw for the year’s first Grand Slam tournament. The Bulgarian is seeded at No. 13, which guarantees him at least three games against lower-ranked opponents.

Fuchovic is currently ranked #69 in the world and his record ranking is #31 from 2019. He has one ATP title, he can also boast of two wins from three matches against Dimitrov so far. The Hungarian prevailed in the 2020 matches in Cincinnati and at the US Open, and Grigor won 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 a year later in San Diego.

If successful, Dimitrov will meet Sebastian Ofner or Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round. The first possible seed to stand in his way would be Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (#23) in the third round.

As #13 in the scheme, it was clear that Grigor would have someone from among the top 4 seeds as a potential opponent in the fourth round. In this regard, we can say that he avoids an early meeting with Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Yannick Siner, as he is in the part of the scheme with Daniil Medvedev, for whom the most difficult possible opponent until the fourth round seems to be Felix Auger-Aliassim.

Holger Rune and Hubert Hurkac are the other top seeds in this quarter and they could meet Dimitrov as far as the quarter-finals.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will play a qualifier at the start, and in the third round he could play someone from Gael Monfils, Andy Murray and No. 30 Thomas Etcheverry.

The Serbian’s potential opponent for the fourth round looks difficult. It’s Melbourne 2023 quarter-finalist Ben Shelton, whose first opponent is Roberto Bautista Agut.

In Djokovic’s quarter we also find Stefanos Tsitsipas, Taylor Fritz, Lorenzo Musetti and Francisco Cerundolo. In one of the derbies of the first round, Tsitsipas will meet Matteo Berettini.

Yannick Siner is the leader of the second quarter, which also includes Andrey Rublev and the in-form Alex de Minor. Australia’s #1 racket begins with a match against Milos Raonic.

At the bottom of the bracket, No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz will begin his campaign with a match against Richard Gasquet, before facing either Dan Evans or Lorenzo Sonego. Alexander Bublik is the potential seeded opponent for the third round and Tommy Paul for the fourth. Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, Cameron Norrie and Jiri Lehechka are the other seeds in the quarters.