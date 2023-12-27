Dinenno leaves Pumas and will continue his career in Brazil

#Dinenno #leaves #Pumas #continue #career #Brazil

John Ignatius Dinenno it will be Pumas and this Wednesday will be his last training session, and although details are still missing, the ‘Commander’ will emigrate by his own decision to the First Division of Brazil.

RECORD could know that it is the cruisea club he recently joined as coach Nicolás Larcamón, this after being fired from León.

It turned out that it was the Argentine striker himself who informed the Club Universidad board that he wants to leave and that is why he will take the offer that came to him from Brazilian football. He even presented said offer to the Auriazul leadership; However, he needs to travel and close the negotiation for his transfer to become a fact, although with Pumas he had a valid contract until 2024.

And although he still trained this Wednesday morning at the quarry facilities, it is expected that at the end, Dinenno will say goodbye to his teammates.

After the Apertura 2023 Tournament was the most complicated he had in Mexico, since he was a substitute in almost every game, everything looked like by the Clausura 2024 the forward’s situation would be different and he would be able to play, since he changed coaches and also Gabriel Fernández, who with Antonio Mohamed was the starting forward, is no longer there.

