Dino shooter Son and Bone heeft brute finishers

Son and Bone

Anyone who plays the trailer below will notice that Son and Bone has a similar concept to Cowboys & Aliens. As ridiculous as it is intriguing, although we travel to the past instead of the future. After all, in the game you can shoot dinosaurs with revolvers. And finish with crazy finishers.

As a player you take on the role of Sheriff Sam Judge. When a farm in your county is attacked by notorious bandits, you set out to save the farmers and teach the criminals the ropes. When he comes face to face with the robbers, it soon becomes clear that this gang has a lot of strange motives. Not much later, Judge wakes up on a new world, where Dinosaurs rule. And so he must use his deadliest moves to persuade.

Of course it sounds completely out of date, although it must be said that the gameplay looks quite fun. That has a lot to do with the over-the-top finishing moves and the fast controls à la DooM. A title that combines elements of Turok with DooM in a Wild West setting? Could work well. Although it must be said that the game is in the hands of Quantum Error studio Teamkill Studio. And considering that game was one of the worst releases of 2023, we will wait a little longer…

What do you think? Cool concept?