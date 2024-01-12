Dino’s share price falls by almost 8%. Shares drag down Jeronimo Martins’ earnings

On Thursday evening, Jeronimo Martins, the owner of the Biedronka chain, announced that the revenues of the chain of popular stores in Poland in the fourth quarter increased by 17.2%. y/y to EUR 5.69 billion, and in the entire 2023 they increased y/y by 22.3%. up to EUR 21.5 billion. LFL sales increased by 14.2% in 2023.

Analysts, however, point to a quarter-to-quarter decline in LFL (i.e. the sales rate in the same store area as a year earlier, editor’s note) resulting from the weakening inflation but also from the deterioration of volume growth dynamics.

The Dino share price was falling before 15.00 by approx. 8%, to PLN 426.50. The WIG20 index grew by 0.7 percent during this time.

Janusz Pięta, an analyst at BM mBank, told PAP Biznes that in the light of Biedronka’s results, corrections will require the establishment of a brokerage office for Dino Polska’s results.

Apart from Dino, the prices of two companies – Kęty and Cyfrowy Polsat – are falling in the WIG20 index. Shares of other companies are rising. (PAP Business)

