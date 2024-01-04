Dionne Slagter takes two amphetamine pills a day for her ADD, can she still do without it?

#Dionne #Slagter #takes #amphetamine #pills #day #ADD

In ‘Therapy’ we look the therapist straight in the face, throughout the entire conversation.Image NPO3

NPO3 focuses on mental health every Wednesday this month. The evening started well with an ego documentary by vlogger Dionne Slagter. She previously made a critically acclaimed film about her breast implants (Moordtieten). Now it was about the medication she takes for her concentration disorder: Murder pills?

With a question mark this time, so a little less definitive. First, Slagter explained beautifully how she lives in a dreamy haze as a result of her ADD. The pills give her a boost at the start of the day and give her thoughts some direction. That’s nice with deadlines, but it also feels like ‘borrowed energy’ for which she pays for later.

Students who use ADHD drug Ritalin as a party or performance drug tell her that it can also cause a bad trip. Can she still live without it? Her dear friend thinks so and that is what the next episode is about, after an appointment with a psychiatrist. The first appointment, of all things. Slagter states that she was never thoroughly vetted before being prescribed two amphetamine pills a day.

This brings us to the consultation room. We encounter this in abundance in the new documentary series Therapy. As viewers, we are, very special, like a fly on the wall during extremely intimate conversations. No, not next to the couch, or actually we don’t know. We just look the therapist straight in the face, for the entire conversation, which is captured by automatic cameras.

The clients, such as a young woman who is in conflict with herself because her best friend committed suicide, remain out of the picture. To prevent recognition, their statements have been re-recorded by actors – a discovery taken from the Belgian example.

So we hear semi-live how Ellie (57) and Gerben (67) put their frustrations about sex on the table. Even though they have been together for forty years, Ellie gets stressed whenever he shows his affection. Sometimes that is the lead-up to more, but is she still waiting for that? In any case, not with the iron regularity of twice a week that he strongly insists on. A Solomonic judgment is being asked here and, sure enough, the relationship therapist knows what to do.

In addition, in each episode a celebrity explains what therapy has meant to him or her. Plenty of psychotherapy is depicted in films and series, but many people who would benefit from it still hesitate. These rare insights can take away those cold feet, because therapy is given a face. A human face. Without pills.

