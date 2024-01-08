‘Diploma war’ in weather forecasting… Mikdat Kadıoğlu: We will file a criminal complaint

#Diploma #war #weather #forecasting.. #Mikdat #Kadıoğlu #file #criminal #complaint

Last week, the General Directorate of Meteorology issued a statement about weather forecast accounts on social media and issued a warning about “accounts from unauthorized persons or accounts of unknown origin”. This week, it was claimed that the diploma of Kerem Ökten, who is known for his comments on the weather and who was introduced on various sites as a graduate of Istanbul Technical University Meteorological Engineering, was fake. Mikdat Kadıoğlu, Head of ITU Meteorological Engineering Department, said that they would file a criminal complaint, saying, “I would like to announce that we do not have such a graduate.”

“WE WILL FILE A CRIMINAL COMPLAINT”

Mikdat Kadıoğlu, Head of ITU Meteorological Engineering Department, shared his post on his social media account and said, “As the Head of ITU Meteorological Engineering Department, I would like to respectfully announce to the public that we do not have such a graduate. We are filing a criminal complaint for this fake diploma incident.”

HE ASKED HIS FOLLOWERS TO BE A LAWYER

Regarding Kadıoğlu’s ‘fake diploma’ statements, Kerem Ökten said, “There is no good or bad advertisement. Let them shake it. I will spend more time on meteorology to spite them…”

Making another post on the subject, Ökten appealed to the legal knowledge of his followers and shared, “If there are any of my followers who want to be my lawyer, please let’s talk privately. I will give the full compensation to my lawyer for every insult made to me. It is a good gain…”

METEOROLOGY WARNED LAST WEEK

The General Directorate of Meteorology also made a statement regarding the predictions made by different accounts on social media. The explanation is as follows:

“From time to time, various statements about short and long-term weather forecasts are published on social media by unauthorized persons or accounts of unknown origin.

Regarding these statements, informative and awareness-raising statements are made to the public by the Directorate of Communications’ Anti-Disinformation Unit and our Institution.

Atmospheric events are monitored 24/7 by the General Directorate of Meteorology of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, and all forecasts and warnings regarding possible meteorological events are instantly shared with the public and authorities.

In order to prevent loss of life and property and to avoid disinformation; You can access the most accurate and reliable meteorological forecasts and warnings from all press and media outlets sourced from the General Directorate of Meteorology, the MGM mobile application, the “mgm.gov.tr” website, the Voice of Meteorology Radio and MGM corporate social media accounts.

It is announced to the public with respect.”