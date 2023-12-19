Diplomatic efforts with China are heading in a “bad direction”: Philippine president |

On December 19, Philippine President Marcos (pictured) said diplomatic efforts with China were heading in a “bad direction” and that a “paradigm shift” was needed in the way his country approached the South China Sea issue. . The photo was taken in Tokyo on the 17th (2023, )

[マニラ １９日 ロイター] – Philippine President Marcos said diplomatic efforts with China were heading in a “bad direction” and that a “paradigm shift” was needed in the way his country approached the South China Sea issue.

He gave an interview to Japanese media on the 16th, and part of the interview was shared with Philippine media on the 18th. According to the presidential palace, Marcos said that previous diplomatic efforts have been ignored by China.

“So far, we have relied on traditional diplomatic methods, but after many years of doing so, little progress has been made,” he said. “Countries that feel involved in this situation need to think about a paradigm shift,” he said. He wants to avoid violent conflict, he stressed.

The two countries also expressed their intention to continue discussions with partner countries and issue a joint statement specifying their respective responsibilities regarding the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippines calls the part of the South China Sea within its exclusive economic zone the West Philippine Sea.

There has been no comment from the Chinese Embassy in Manila.

