Diplomatic relations with the US could be severed if there is confiscation of assets, including retaliatory action

Russia could sever diplomatic relations with the United States if Washington confiscates frozen Russian assets related to the war in Ukraine, said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, Friday (22/12/2023). (Source: Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP, File)

MOSCOW, KOMPAS.TV – Russia could sever diplomatic relations with the United States (US) if Washington confiscates frozen Russian assets related to the war in Ukraine, said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, Friday (22/12/2023).

Ryabkov emphasized that the US should not dream that Russia would maintain diplomatic relations with the country.

“Russia does not plan to stick to diplomatic relations with the US,” Ryabkov reportedly said InterfaxFriday (22/12).

Relations between Russia and the US have reached their lowest point, mainly due to the military and financial assistance provided by the US to Ukraine, which is now entering its second year of war.

Although Ryabkov said Russia would not be the one to initiate the severance of diplomatic ties, he emphasized that many factors could trigger such a decision.

“The trigger could be asset confiscation, further military escalation and many other factors. I don’t want to speculate negatively here,” added Ryabkov, while stating Russia’s readiness to face any eventuality, as reported TASS.

Amid these tensions, a number of Western politicians have proposed that some $300 billion in frozen Russian assets be transferred to Ukraine to help restore the war-ravaged economy.

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that such a move would have serious repercussions for the global financial system.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday (22/12/2023) emphasized that Russia would never remain silent about any country that confiscates its assets. In this scenario, Russia even expressed its readiness to confiscate Western assets as a form of retaliation. (Source: Straits Times)

Peskov emphasized that Russia will never remain silent about any country that confiscates its assets. In this scenario, Russia even expressed its readiness to confiscate Western assets as a form of retaliation.

Author : Edwin Shri Bimo Editor : Vyara-Lestari

Sumber : Interfax / TASS

