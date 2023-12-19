Diplomats, shadow actors

General mobilization. This was the watchword within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the inauguration ceremony of Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic. During this uproar, diplomats were among the shadow actors.

The bugle sounded the day after the proclamation of the final results of the race for the supreme office. We had to send the invitations. Then, take the necessary steps to ensure that as many guests as possible attend. Prepare the arrival of foreign dignitaries who would be present during the investiture ceremony. Each distinguished guest was accompanied by a more or less large delegation. For Angola, for example, its President was accompanied by more than fifty people.

From their arrival in Madagascar until their departure, it was necessary to ensure that each VIP and their suite enjoyed the necessary comfort. So that their passage to Madagascar goes without a hitch. With this in mind, fifty liaison officers were mobilized day and night. “These are agents assigned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the country,” explains an official from the Malagasy diplomatic headquarters.